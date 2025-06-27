Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – Comprehensive FAQ

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – Buyer FAQ

This FAQ is intended exclusively for customers who have purchased the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA. For full product specifications, changelogs, and purchase options, please refer to the official MQL5 Market page:

➜ Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – MQL5 Market Listing





■ Purchase / Licensing / Payments

Q1: Can I buy the EA with crypto or outside the MQL5 Market?

No. Purchases are available only through the official MQL5 platform. Any copy bought elsewhere cannot receive support, updates, or a valid activation.

Q2: Why does the EA price change?

The price auto-increases after certain sales thresholds (an official MQL5 feature). If you still see an old price, refresh your browser cache.

Q3: Do you publish Myfxbook or live forward results?

No official, continuously updated performance is published. We avoid selective disclosure that may be misleading. Please forward-test on a demo or a small real account yourself.

Q4: Do you offer direct support via Telegram, LINE, etc.?

No. All support is handled via MQL5 private messages or the buyers-only group chat.

Q5: Can I run the EA on a prop-firm account?

Yes, but verify each firm’s API, max-DD, and trading-style rules first.

■ Recommended Settings & Operation

Q6: Which pairs and timeframes work best?

M30 and H1 are currently the most consistent. Recommended pairs are USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Gold (XAUUSD) and indices are high-volatility assets—always demo-test first.

Q7: Can I run multiple EAs or pairs on the same account?

Yes. Use a unique MagicNumber per chart and monitor margin levels.

Q8: Which AI model should I select?

o3 and GPT-4.1 provide the best cost/quality balance. o1-mini and o4-mini remain available.

Q9: How does the EA use OpenAI?

Right before entry, recent market data are sent to the model. The EA places an order only when the AI decision (BUY / SELL / NO) matches the EA’s internal filters.

Q10: Is the default configuration safe to run?

Always forward-test on a demo account first, then fine-tune RiskPercent , SpreadThresholdPip , etc. for your broker.

Q11: Any broker recommendations?

Brokers with tight spreads and fast execution such as XM, IC Markets, OANDA. Check local rules—some domestic brokers restrict automated trading.

Q12: How do I obtain an OpenAI API key?

Create an account at platform.openai.com and generate a secret key. API billing is separate from ChatGPT Plus.

■ Errors & Troubleshooting

Most Common Error: Fail to send ChatGPT request: -1

Q: Why am I seeing "-1" every time?

1) WebRequest permissions are not set or the URL is wrong.

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in MT5 and make sure

https://api.openai.com is listed exactly (no typos, no spaces). Go toin MT5 and make sureis listed(no typos, no spaces).

2) API key is missing, wrong, or not verified.

Double-check your OpenAI API key in the EA input.

Confirm your OpenAI account shows a Verified badge in the Organization settings. If either step is incomplete, the EA cannot connect and will show -1 for every request.

Correct these two settings first, then restart MT5 and try again.

Q13: “Fail to send ChatGPT request: 1 / 401 / 404 / 429”

Check for typos or extra spaces in your API key. Dashboard → Settings → Organization → Verify must show Verified. OpenAI Billing & Usage: ensure you have credit and your usage limit isn’t exceeded. In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → add https://api.openai.com to the WebRequest whitelist. Confirm port 443 isn’t blocked by your VPS or corporate firewall.

Code Typical Cause Solution -1 WebRequest permission missing, wrong API URL, or API key not set/invalid Add exact URL to WebRequest whitelist, double-check API key, verify account 401 / 404 Wrong API key, unverified organization, WebRequest missing Follow steps 1-4 above 429 No credit or usage cap reached Add funds / raise limits 133 Wrong symbol (e.g., EURUSD vs EURUSD.pro) or no trade permission Select the correct symbol in Market Watch reason = 3 / 5 EA re-initialization notice Informational—ignore

Q: Why am I getting "Fail to send ChatGPT request: 404"?

Since April 2025, when using protected models like o4-mini-2025-04-16 or gpt-4.1-2025-04-14, all requests will return 404 if OpenAI organization verification is incomplete.

Resolution Steps

Log in to https://platform.openai.com Navigate to https://platform.openai.com/settings/organization/general Click Verify Organization and complete identity verification (ID + phone number) Once you see the green "Organization Verified" badge, restart MT5 and reload EA After verification, 404 errors will resolve and protected models become available.









■ Back-testing

Q14: Can I back-test the AI logic in Strategy Tester?

No. The tester cannot call external APIs. Always validate on a demo or small live account.

■ Risk Management & New Features (v4.1+)

Q15: Does the EA control max drawdown or losing streaks?

Yes—built-in daily DD limits, partial closes, trailing stops, and loss streak counters. Enable or disable them via inputs.

Q16: Why do I see “NO SIGNAL” or no trades?

A trade is placed only when the AI and all internal filters agree. Risk-control rules can also pause trading—this is expected.

■ Set-files & Updates

Q17: Where can I download the latest recommended set-files?

Always use the newest zip published in this MQL5 blog post.

■ Other Common Questions (Q18 – Q22)

Q18: How many activations do I get per licence?

One activation per hardware ID. You can use the remaining slots on additional PCs or VPS instances.

Q19: Does the EA stop automatically on weekends and holidays?

It pauses if no new bars are generated or if the Holiday Filter blocks trading. For crypto trading on weekends, consider disabling the EA.

Q20: Does the EA use martingale or grid strategies?

No. Every trade has an individual fixed SL/TP.

Q21: Is partial close supported?

Yes—available in v4.1 and newer set-files. Earlier versions require an external script.

Q22: How many trades do I need for meaningful statistics?

Aim for 30–50 trades per pair & timeframe.

■ Additional Detailed FAQ (Q23 – Q29)

# Topic Key Points / Tips Q23 Daily DD limit MaxDailyLossPercent planned for v4.2 β. Until then, stop the EA manually if needed. Q24 Trailing stop doesn’t trigger Ensure UseTrailingStop=true and price has reached TrailingStartPips (or ATR multiplier). Q25 Saving API credits on weekends For crypto/CFD symbols that tick 24 / 7, disable the EA or set EnableReinquiry=false . Q26 Spread history graph Not built-in; use a free spread monitor indicator. Q27 Typical SL / TP values Commonly SL = 50–70 pips, TP = 100–150 pips, or ATR × 1.5–2.0. Adjust for 3/5-digit brokers. Q28 BarsNeeded auto-calculation Fully automatic since v3.30. Manual override may return in a future update. Q29 Further risk reduction Lower RiskPercent , raise SkipQueryATRMultiplier and SpreadThresholdPip , or trade only H1.

■ Support Checklist (Important)

Run the EA with DebugVerboseLogs = true . Attach these two files (MT5 → File → MQL5 → Files):

• ChatGPT_Debug.csv

• ExoScalp_TradeLog.csv

when sending a PM. Without them we can only provide generic guidance.

This FAQ will be updated as new features are released. Follow our MQL5 blog and buyers-only group for the latest news.







