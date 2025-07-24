Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 Installation Manual

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 Installation & Operation Manual
1. Introduction
What is Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5?
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 is a fully automated, next-generation trading system for MetaTrader 5. It leverages advanced OpenAI models (o4-mini, GPT-4.1, o3, and GPT-3.5-turbo) and a proprietary "Three Arrows" consensus logic, integrating market structure, volatility, and multi-factor quality control. The EA is designed for modern forex, gold, and crypto markets and supports both prop trading and personal use. v5 offers automatic liquidity and spread filtering, self-calibrating risk control, and live AI-powered entry/exit logic.
2. Pre-Installation Checklist
- MT5 Terminal: Version 5120 or later recommended.
- Broker: ECN or RAW-spread accounts are strongly preferred for best performance.
- OpenAI API Key: Register at OpenAI and obtain a valid key (balance $5+ recommended).
- Capital: $500+ per 0.5% risk profile is suggested for smooth trading.
- VPS: 24/5 stable connection, <50 ms latency to broker, sleep mode OFF.
3. Installation Steps
- Purchase & install "Japan AI Exo Scalp EA" from Market tab in MT5.
- Refresh Navigator → Expert Advisors to display the EA.
- Open a chart (e.g. BTCUSD H1), drag & drop EA onto the chart.
- Check "Allow Automated Trading" and "Allow DLL Imports".
- Set OpenAI_API_Key in Inputs tab (copy/paste your key).
- Add https://api.openai.com to MT5 menu → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → WebRequest whitelist.
- Click OK. The EA should display a running status in the top right.
4. Official Set Files & Download
- Preset (set) files for all pairs/timeframes: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763548
- Always match the correct file to your pair and timeframe. E.g., use "J-AES v5 BTCUSD H1 No Trailing.set" for BTCUSD 1-hour.
5. Quick-Start Best Practices
- Run one chart per pair. Use unique MagicNumber for each instance.
- Start with BaseLots=0.01 and RiskPercent=1.0%. Test for several days on demo.
- Keep MT5/VPS online 24/5 to avoid missed signals and OpenAI errors.
- Check OpenAI usage regularly; top-up credits in advance.
- If daily drawdown triggers, lower RiskPercent or review trading hours.
6. Full Parameter Reference (All v5 Inputs Explained)
|Parameter
|Meaning & How to Use
|Example/Default
|AI Consensus & Model Settings
|Arrow1_Model
|AI model for Arrow 1 (main logic). 0: o4-mini, 1: gpt-3.5, 2: gpt-4.1, 3: o3
|2 (gpt-4.1)
|Arrow1_Temp
|Temperature for Arrow 1. Higher = more random output; 1.0 is standard.
|1.0
|Arrow2_Enable
|Enable Arrow 2 (secondary AI check). "false" saves cost, "true" increases robustness.
|false
|Arrow2_Model
|AI model for Arrow 2 (same format as Arrow1_Model).
|2 (gpt-4.1)
|Arrow2_Temp
|Temperature for Arrow 2. Lower (e.g., 0.6) = more stable output.
|0.6
|Arrow3_Enable
|Enable Arrow 3 (tertiary opinion). Often used for 2-of-3 voting logic.
|false
|Arrow3_Model
|Model for Arrow 3 (e.g., 1 = gpt-3.5).
|1 (gpt-3.5)
|Arrow3_Temp
|Temperature for Arrow 3.
|0.3
|ContrarianMode
|If true, reverses all signals (for reverse trading). Default is false.
|false
|Lot & Money Management
|BaseLots
|Fixed lot size if auto lot is disabled. Set to 0.01 for safe live start.
|0.01
|EnableAutoLotAdjust
|If true, lot size is automatically adjusted based on account equity performance.
|true
|LotAdjustStep
|Increment for increasing/decreasing lot factor (risk scaling step size).
|0.05
|MinLotFactor
|Minimum lot factor (prevents too small lots if equity drops).
|0.5
|MaxLotFactor
|Maximum lot factor (prevents oversized lots if equity grows rapidly).
|1.20
|EquityIncreaseThreshold / EquityDecreaseThreshold
|Ratio for equity change at which lot size is adjusted (e.g., 1.03 = +3%, 0.95 = -5%).
|1.03 / 0.95
|RiskPercent
|Risk % of equity per trade when using auto lot. 1.0 is conservative for live trading.
|1.0
|Dynamic Spread & Quality Control
|SpreadFactor
|Entry filter. Only trade if current spread ≤ median × this factor. Higher = looser, lower = stricter.
|3.0
|SpreadLookback
|Seconds for median spread window (rolling calculation). 300 = 5 minutes.
|300
|EnableSmartLiquidity
|Enable real-time quality (liquidity/volatility) scoring. Should always be true for live trading.
|true
|MinQualityLevel
|Minimum allowed quality class (0=Premium, 1=Standard, 2=Poor, 3=Danger).
|2
|LiquidityCacheSec
|How long (in seconds) to cache the last quality calculation result.
|30
|DangerFailRate
|Max allowed "danger" condition (e.g. 0.30 = max 30% of ticks can be danger before pausing).
|0.30
|EnableQualityDecay, TickDecayBaseline, TickDecayAlpha, TickWeightMin
|Parameters for decaying tick-based quality measures, improving stability during regime changes.
|true / 6.0 / 0.5 / 0.20
|UseAutoCalibrate, UseDynamicRecalib
|Enable initial and ongoing auto-calibration of spread and liquidity thresholds for each symbol.
|true / true
|Trade Frequency & Session Controls
|BaselineTPS, MinTPS_Trade, Quality_Threshold_Trade, HysteresisBand
|Minimum tick speed, adaptive quality threshold, and hysteresis band (noise filter). Normally keep defaults.
|0.0 / 1.0 / 0.25 / 0.04
|EnableTradingHours, TradingStartTime, TradingEndTime, ClosePositionsAtEnd
|Enable and set custom trading windows (HH:MM format), and auto-close at session end.
|false / 11:00 / 14:30 / true
|Volume, Volatility, and Advanced Filters
|VolumeWindowSec, DangerZThreshold, PremiumZThreshold
|Window (in seconds) and Z-score thresholds for dynamic volume-based market quality control.
|1800 / -1.5 / 1.5
|QuantilePeriodHours, QuantileLowerPct, QuantileUpperPct
|Quantile learning period (hours) and lower/upper percentile for adaptive thresholds.
|24 / 20.0 / 80.0
|UseAdditionalFilter, VolatilityThreshold
|Enable and set minimum required volatility for entry (for high-volatility pairs or crypto).
|true / 20000.0
|Entry & Exit Logic
|EnableTrailingStop, TrailingATRMultiplier, TrailStartMultiplier
|Enable trailing stop, multiplier for ATR-based trailing, and the profit multiple at which trailing starts.
|false / 1.2 / 1.5
|EnableBreakEven, BreakEvenTriggerPips, BreakEvenMovePips
|Enable break-even stop. When profit in pips reaches trigger, move SL to entry + move pips.
|true / 1000.0 / 1.0
|MinHoldBars, MaxHoldBars, PartialCloseADRMultiplier, PartialClosePercent, PeakDDATRMultiplier
|Min/max bars to hold trades, partial close logic (percent of ADR/profit), and ATR multiple for drawdown-based exit.
|2 / 0 / 0.7 / 50.0 / 1.0
|UseGPTForExit, SkipQueryATRMultiplier
|Enable GPT model for exit decisions, and profit multiple at which to skip exit query.
|false / 1.5
|Indicators, Analysis & Market Structure
|AnalysisTimeframe
|Timeframe used for all indicator calculations and AI prompts (e.g. H1=16385).
|16385 (H1)
|SlopeSmoothBars, UseDiffDI, DI_Flat_Threshold, AtrFilterFactor
|Technical analysis parameters for trend, range, and volatility calculation.
|3 / true / 5.0 / 1.0
|UseDynamicThreshold, BaseThreshold, UseSessionLogic
|Adaptive AI signal thresholding, base threshold, and session-specific logic control.
|true / 0.2 / true
|PriceHistoryBars, VolatilityLookback
|Number of bars used for price action and volatility analytics.
|20 / 100
|SRLookbackBars, SRMinTouches, UsePivotPoints
|Support/Resistance and pivot analysis for market structure (bars to look back, min touches to count as S/R).
|120 / 3.0 / true
|RSIPeriod, BBPeriod, BBDeviation, MACDFast, MACDSlow, MACDSignal
|Standard indicator settings for RSI, Bollinger Bands, and MACD calculations.
|14 / 20 / 2.0 / 12 / 26 / 9
|UseCurrencyStrength, UseRiskSentiment, SafeHavenSymbols
|Enable currency strength/risk sentiment analysis. Comma-separated symbols for "safe haven" reference.
|false / false / XAUUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF
|Other Filters & Safety Controls
|UseLondonSession, UseNYSession
|Restrict trading to London or NY market sessions (if true).
|false / false
|UseAutoGMTOffset, ManualGMTOffset
|Automatic/manual broker GMT offset detection. Manual is only for rare cases.
|true / 0
|EnableNewsFilter, FilterMinutesBefore, FilterMinutesAfter, NewsImportanceLevel, ClosePositionsOnNews, ShowCalendarOnChart
|Pause/close positions around news events, show event overlay on chart, set importance filter.
|true / 15 / 15 / 2 / false / false
|EnableWeekendProtection, WeekendCloseTimeNY, CloseAllOnFriday, MondayStartHourNY
|Close positions on Friday NY close, pause trading over weekends, auto-resume on Monday.
|false / 16:30 / false / 0
|EnableDailyDrawdown, MaxDailyLossPercent
|Enable/disable daily drawdown protection and percentage loss threshold.
|true / 5.0
|EnableOvernightFilter, OvernightCloseTime, OvernightStartHour, OvernightStartMinute
|Exit positions before end-of-day (rollover) or at specific time. Set server hour/minute.
|false / 23:50 / 23 / 45
|EnableTradeCSV, MaxCSVLines, TradeCSVFileName
|CSV logging: enable, max lines per file, and output filename (under MT5/Files).
|true / 2000 / ExoScalp_TradeLog.csv
|InpMagicNumber, InpUserComment
|Unique number per chart instance, and order comment for easy identification.
|140001 / J-AES v5.3 BTCUSD H1 No Trailing
|DebugVerboseLogs
|Enables detailed logs for troubleshooting. Only enable for debugging, not live trading.
|false
7. Daily Operation Flow
- Run one chart per pair. Assign a unique MagicNumber for each EA instance.
- Keep your MT5 terminal or VPS running 24/5. Restart after scheduled broker maintenance.
- Review OpenAI API usage and credit balance weekly.
- Check TradeLog.csv for performance and latency analysis.
- If daily drawdown triggers, lower risk or review the latest trade log for quality/conditions.
8. Troubleshooting
Common issues: 401 invalid key, 404 org not verified, -1 WebRequest disabled, 429 rate-limit.
Always check Experts tab for error details. See the latest FAQ and error guides on the blog.
9. FAQ & Support
- Latest FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763163
- Preset files (all sets): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763548
- Official product page: Japan AI Exo Scalp EA
- Developer contact: mikomiko55 via MQL5 PM.
- MQL5 documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs
© 2025 AI Trader KYO — Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5
Foreign exchange/CFD/crypto trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.