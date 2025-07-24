Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 Installation Manual

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 Installation & Operation Manual

1. Introduction

What is Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5?

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 is a fully automated, next-generation trading system for MetaTrader 5. It leverages advanced OpenAI models (o4-mini, GPT-4.1, o3, and GPT-3.5-turbo) and a proprietary "Three Arrows" consensus logic, integrating market structure, volatility, and multi-factor quality control. The EA is designed for modern forex, gold, and crypto markets and supports both prop trading and personal use. v5 offers automatic liquidity and spread filtering, self-calibrating risk control, and live AI-powered entry/exit logic.

2. Pre-Installation Checklist

MT5 Terminal: Version 5120 or later recommended.

Version 5120 or later recommended. Broker: ECN or RAW-spread accounts are strongly preferred for best performance.

ECN or RAW-spread accounts are strongly preferred for best performance. OpenAI API Key: Register at OpenAI and obtain a valid key (balance $5+ recommended).

Register at OpenAI and obtain a valid key (balance $5+ recommended). Capital: $500+ per 0.5% risk profile is suggested for smooth trading.

$500+ per 0.5% risk profile is suggested for smooth trading. VPS: 24/5 stable connection, <50 ms latency to broker, sleep mode OFF.

3. Installation Steps

Purchase & install "Japan AI Exo Scalp EA" from Market tab in MT5. Refresh Navigator → Expert Advisors to display the EA. Open a chart (e.g. BTCUSD H1), drag & drop EA onto the chart. Check "Allow Automated Trading" and "Allow DLL Imports". Set OpenAI_API_Key in Inputs tab (copy/paste your key). Add https://api.openai.com Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → WebRequest whitelist. Click OK. The EA should display a running status in the top right.

4. Official Set Files & Download

Preset (set) files for all pairs/timeframes: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763548

Always match the correct file to your pair and timeframe. E.g., use "J-AES v5 BTCUSD H1 No Trailing.set" for BTCUSD 1-hour.

5. Quick-Start Best Practices

Run one chart per pair . Use unique MagicNumber for each instance.

. Use unique MagicNumber for each instance. Start with BaseLots=0.01 and RiskPercent=1.0%. Test for several days on demo.

Keep MT5/VPS online 24/5 to avoid missed signals and OpenAI errors.

Check OpenAI usage regularly; top-up credits in advance.

If daily drawdown triggers, lower RiskPercent or review trading hours.

6. Full Parameter Reference (All v5 Inputs Explained)

Parameter Meaning & How to Use Example/Default AI Consensus & Model Settings Arrow1_Model AI model for Arrow 1 (main logic). 0: o4-mini, 1: gpt-3.5, 2: gpt-4.1, 3: o3 2 (gpt-4.1) Arrow1_Temp Temperature for Arrow 1. Higher = more random output; 1.0 is standard. 1.0 Arrow2_Enable Enable Arrow 2 (secondary AI check). "false" saves cost, "true" increases robustness. false Arrow2_Model AI model for Arrow 2 (same format as Arrow1_Model). 2 (gpt-4.1) Arrow2_Temp Temperature for Arrow 2. Lower (e.g., 0.6) = more stable output. 0.6 Arrow3_Enable Enable Arrow 3 (tertiary opinion). Often used for 2-of-3 voting logic. false Arrow3_Model Model for Arrow 3 (e.g., 1 = gpt-3.5). 1 (gpt-3.5) Arrow3_Temp Temperature for Arrow 3. 0.3 ContrarianMode If true, reverses all signals (for reverse trading). Default is false. false Lot & Money Management BaseLots Fixed lot size if auto lot is disabled. Set to 0.01 for safe live start. 0.01 EnableAutoLotAdjust If true, lot size is automatically adjusted based on account equity performance. true LotAdjustStep Increment for increasing/decreasing lot factor (risk scaling step size). 0.05 MinLotFactor Minimum lot factor (prevents too small lots if equity drops). 0.5 MaxLotFactor Maximum lot factor (prevents oversized lots if equity grows rapidly). 1.20 EquityIncreaseThreshold / EquityDecreaseThreshold Ratio for equity change at which lot size is adjusted (e.g., 1.03 = +3%, 0.95 = -5%). 1.03 / 0.95 RiskPercent Risk % of equity per trade when using auto lot. 1.0 is conservative for live trading. 1.0 Dynamic Spread & Quality Control SpreadFactor Entry filter. Only trade if current spread ≤ median × this factor. Higher = looser, lower = stricter. 3.0 SpreadLookback Seconds for median spread window (rolling calculation). 300 = 5 minutes. 300 EnableSmartLiquidity Enable real-time quality (liquidity/volatility) scoring. Should always be true for live trading. true MinQualityLevel Minimum allowed quality class (0=Premium, 1=Standard, 2=Poor, 3=Danger). 2 LiquidityCacheSec How long (in seconds) to cache the last quality calculation result. 30 DangerFailRate Max allowed "danger" condition (e.g. 0.30 = max 30% of ticks can be danger before pausing). 0.30 EnableQualityDecay, TickDecayBaseline, TickDecayAlpha, TickWeightMin Parameters for decaying tick-based quality measures, improving stability during regime changes. true / 6.0 / 0.5 / 0.20 UseAutoCalibrate, UseDynamicRecalib Enable initial and ongoing auto-calibration of spread and liquidity thresholds for each symbol. true / true Trade Frequency & Session Controls BaselineTPS, MinTPS_Trade, Quality_Threshold_Trade, HysteresisBand Minimum tick speed, adaptive quality threshold, and hysteresis band (noise filter). Normally keep defaults. 0.0 / 1.0 / 0.25 / 0.04 EnableTradingHours, TradingStartTime, TradingEndTime, ClosePositionsAtEnd Enable and set custom trading windows (HH:MM format), and auto-close at session end. false / 11:00 / 14:30 / true Volume, Volatility, and Advanced Filters VolumeWindowSec, DangerZThreshold, PremiumZThreshold Window (in seconds) and Z-score thresholds for dynamic volume-based market quality control. 1800 / -1.5 / 1.5 QuantilePeriodHours, QuantileLowerPct, QuantileUpperPct Quantile learning period (hours) and lower/upper percentile for adaptive thresholds. 24 / 20.0 / 80.0 UseAdditionalFilter, VolatilityThreshold Enable and set minimum required volatility for entry (for high-volatility pairs or crypto). true / 20000.0 Entry & Exit Logic EnableTrailingStop, TrailingATRMultiplier, TrailStartMultiplier Enable trailing stop, multiplier for ATR-based trailing, and the profit multiple at which trailing starts. false / 1.2 / 1.5 EnableBreakEven, BreakEvenTriggerPips, BreakEvenMovePips Enable break-even stop. When profit in pips reaches trigger, move SL to entry + move pips. true / 1000.0 / 1.0 MinHoldBars, MaxHoldBars, PartialCloseADRMultiplier, PartialClosePercent, PeakDDATRMultiplier Min/max bars to hold trades, partial close logic (percent of ADR/profit), and ATR multiple for drawdown-based exit. 2 / 0 / 0.7 / 50.0 / 1.0 UseGPTForExit, SkipQueryATRMultiplier Enable GPT model for exit decisions, and profit multiple at which to skip exit query. false / 1.5 Indicators, Analysis & Market Structure AnalysisTimeframe Timeframe used for all indicator calculations and AI prompts (e.g. H1=16385). 16385 (H1) SlopeSmoothBars, UseDiffDI, DI_Flat_Threshold, AtrFilterFactor Technical analysis parameters for trend, range, and volatility calculation. 3 / true / 5.0 / 1.0 UseDynamicThreshold, BaseThreshold, UseSessionLogic Adaptive AI signal thresholding, base threshold, and session-specific logic control. true / 0.2 / true PriceHistoryBars, VolatilityLookback Number of bars used for price action and volatility analytics. 20 / 100 SRLookbackBars, SRMinTouches, UsePivotPoints Support/Resistance and pivot analysis for market structure (bars to look back, min touches to count as S/R). 120 / 3.0 / true RSIPeriod, BBPeriod, BBDeviation, MACDFast, MACDSlow, MACDSignal Standard indicator settings for RSI, Bollinger Bands, and MACD calculations. 14 / 20 / 2.0 / 12 / 26 / 9 UseCurrencyStrength, UseRiskSentiment, SafeHavenSymbols Enable currency strength/risk sentiment analysis. Comma-separated symbols for "safe haven" reference. false / false / XAUUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF Other Filters & Safety Controls UseLondonSession, UseNYSession Restrict trading to London or NY market sessions (if true). false / false UseAutoGMTOffset, ManualGMTOffset Automatic/manual broker GMT offset detection. Manual is only for rare cases. true / 0 EnableNewsFilter, FilterMinutesBefore, FilterMinutesAfter, NewsImportanceLevel, ClosePositionsOnNews, ShowCalendarOnChart Pause/close positions around news events, show event overlay on chart, set importance filter. true / 15 / 15 / 2 / false / false EnableWeekendProtection, WeekendCloseTimeNY, CloseAllOnFriday, MondayStartHourNY Close positions on Friday NY close, pause trading over weekends, auto-resume on Monday. false / 16:30 / false / 0 EnableDailyDrawdown, MaxDailyLossPercent Enable/disable daily drawdown protection and percentage loss threshold. true / 5.0 EnableOvernightFilter, OvernightCloseTime, OvernightStartHour, OvernightStartMinute Exit positions before end-of-day (rollover) or at specific time. Set server hour/minute. false / 23:50 / 23 / 45 EnableTradeCSV, MaxCSVLines, TradeCSVFileName CSV logging: enable, max lines per file, and output filename (under MT5/Files). true / 2000 / ExoScalp_TradeLog.csv InpMagicNumber, InpUserComment Unique number per chart instance, and order comment for easy identification. 140001 / J-AES v5.3 BTCUSD H1 No Trailing DebugVerboseLogs Enables detailed logs for troubleshooting. Only enable for debugging, not live trading. false

7. Daily Operation Flow

Run one chart per pair. Assign a unique MagicNumber for each EA instance. Keep your MT5 terminal or VPS running 24/5. Restart after scheduled broker maintenance. Review OpenAI API usage and credit balance weekly. Check TradeLog.csv for performance and latency analysis. If daily drawdown triggers, lower risk or review the latest trade log for quality/conditions.

8. Troubleshooting

Common issues: 401 invalid key, 404 org not verified, -1 WebRequest disabled, 429 rate-limit.

Always check Experts tab for error details. See the latest FAQ and error guides on the blog.

9. FAQ & Support

© 2025 AI Trader KYO — Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5

Foreign exchange/CFD/crypto trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.