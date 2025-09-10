Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.5 📂 Recommended Set Files Collection

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 5.5 📂 Complete Setup Guide & Set Files

Introduction

Welcome to Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.5 - The most advanced AI-powered trading system for MetaTrader 5.

This cutting-edge version features GPT-5 support, dynamic spread filtering, enhanced smart liquidity management with real-time stability learning, and auto-calibration that adapts to your broker's specific conditions in just 15 minutes.

Each set file has been meticulously optimized for H1 timeframe trading with intelligent risk management and market-adaptive behavior.

Critical Setup: You MUST enter your OpenAI API Key in the EA settings before activation. The EA will not execute trades without a valid API key.

📥 Quick Start Package

Download the complete v5.5 preset collection: 📁 J‑AES_v5.5_Set_Files.zip 32 kb

Optimized Set Files - Detailed Specifications

File Name Pair Mode Risk% Key Features Best For JAES_v55_USDJPY_H1_Trail.set USDJPY Trailing 1.5% • TrailATR: 0.7x

• BE: 40 pips

• MinTPS: 0.8 Asian session trends, BOJ events JAES_v55_EURUSD_H1_NoTrail.set EURUSD Fixed 2.0% • Spread: 2.5x

• BE: 35 pips

• MinTPS: 0.5 Tight spreads, high liquidity JAES_v55_GBPUSD_H1_Trail.set GBPUSD Trailing 1.2% • TrailATR: 0.9x

• BE: 45 pips

• London: ON Brexit volatility, UK data JAES_v55_EURJPY_H1_Trail.set EURJPY Trailing 1.3% • TrailATR: 0.8x

• BE: 42 pips

• Quality: 1+ Risk sentiment shifts JAES_v55_AUDUSD_H1_NoTrail.set AUDUSD Fixed 1.8% • Spread: 2.8x

• BE: 38 pips

• MinTPS: 0.6 Commodity correlation, China data JAES_v55_USDCHF_H1_NoTrail.set USDCHF Fixed 1.5% • Spread: 2.7x

• BE: 36 pips

• Quality: 1+ Safe haven flows, SNB

V5.5 Core Parameters Overview

Parameter Group Key Settings V5.5 Enhancement AI Models • Arrow1: o4-mini (Temp 1.0)

• Arrow2: GPT-4.1 (Temp 0.6)

• Arrow3: GPT-3.5 (Temp 0.3) NEW: GPT-5 support ready Dynamic Spread • Factor: 2.5-3.5x

• Lookback: 300 sec

• Median-based filtering NEW: Real-time median calculation Smart Liquidity • Quality levels: 0-3

• Cache: 30 sec

• Stability learning: 200 samples NEW: Adaptive threshold learning Auto Calibration • Initial: 15 min warmup

• Dynamic: Hourly recalibration

• TPS & Quality auto-adjust NEW: Broker-specific optimization Risk Management • Daily DD: 5% max

• Break-even: Dynamic

• Partial close: 50% at ADR×0.7 Enhanced peak drawdown monitoring Trading Hours • Weekend protection

• News filter: ±15 min

• Overnight filter: 23:45-23:50 Improved session detection

Installation Guide 📋

EA Installation: Copy the .ex5 file to your MT5 Experts folder Set Files: Extract all .set files to your MT5 Presets folder OpenAI Setup: Get your API key from platform.openai.com

Enter it in EA settings: OpenAI_API_Key

Ensure you have API credits available Chart Setup: Open H1 chart for your chosen pair Load Preset: Drag EA to chart → Inputs tab → Load → Select matching .set file Activation: Enable AutoTrading and allow DLL imports if needed

V5.5 Feature Highlights 🚀

Dynamic Spread Filter: Continuously calculates median spread over 300-second windows, blocks trades when spread exceeds dynamic threshold

Continuously calculates median spread over 300-second windows, blocks trades when spread exceeds dynamic threshold Real-time Stability Learning: Collects 200 stability samples to automatically adjust quality thresholds for your specific broker conditions

Collects 200 stability samples to automatically adjust quality thresholds for your specific broker conditions 15-Minute Auto-Calibration: On startup, the EA analyzes tick speed and market conditions to optimize MinTPS and Quality thresholds

On startup, the EA analyzes tick speed and market conditions to optimize MinTPS and Quality thresholds GPT-5 Ready: Full support for OpenAI's GPT-5 model with optimized prompting and JSON response handling

Full support for OpenAI's GPT-5 model with optimized prompting and JSON response handling Enhanced JPY Detection: Improved pip calculation specifically for JPY pairs, ensuring accurate stop loss and take profit placement

Improved pip calculation specifically for JPY pairs, ensuring accurate stop loss and take profit placement Performance Optimizations: 50% reduction in unnecessary logging, improved tick processing efficiency, CSV buffering for trade logs

50% reduction in unnecessary logging, improved tick processing efficiency, CSV buffering for trade logs Multi-Magic Support: Monitor multiple magic numbers simultaneously with paginated display in AI panel

Monitor multiple magic numbers simultaneously with paginated display in AI panel Volume Z-Score Analysis: Advanced volume analysis with dynamic danger/premium thresholds based on 24-hour quantile calibration

Recommended Settings by Account Size 💰

Account Size BaseLots RiskPercent Recommended Pairs Notes $500-$1,000 0.01 0.5% EURUSD, USDJPY Start conservative, use no-trailing sets $1,000-$5,000 0.01-0.02 0.75-1.0% Add GBPUSD, AUDUSD Can use trailing sets during trends $5,000-$10,000 0.02-0.05 1.0-1.5% All pairs Full portfolio, adjust per volatility $10,000+ 0.05+ 1.5-2.0% All pairs multi-instance Consider running multiple strategies

Performance Expectations 📊

Entry Frequency: 3-5 trades per day per pair (H1 timeframe)

3-5 trades per day per pair (H1 timeframe) Win Rate: 55-65% depending on market conditions and settings

55-65% depending on market conditions and settings Risk:Reward: Typically 1:1.5 to 1:2.5 with dynamic SL/TP

Typically 1:1.5 to 1:2.5 with dynamic SL/TP Drawdown: Maximum daily limit 5% (configurable)

Maximum daily limit 5% (configurable) Best Sessions: London/NY overlap for majors, Asian for JPY pairs

London/NY overlap for majors, Asian for JPY pairs API Costs: Approximately $5-15/month depending on trade frequency

Troubleshooting Guide 🔧

Issue Solution EA not trading • Check API key is valid

• Verify AutoTrading is ON

• Wait 15 min for auto-calibration

• Check AI Panel for "Trade Allowed" status API errors • Verify API credits available

• Check internet connection

• Test with smaller MaxTokens

• Enable DebugVerboseLogs High spread rejection • Normal during news/low liquidity

• Check SpreadFactor setting

• Monitor median spread in AI Panel Quality: DANGER • Low liquidity detected

• Wait for better market conditions

• Check TPS (ticks per second) value

Support & Resources 📚

Documentation: Full manual included in download package

Full manual included in download package Updates: Check MQL5 market page for latest versions

Check MQL5 market page for latest versions VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uninterrupted operation

For 24/5 uninterrupted operation Minimum Requirements: MT5 build 3000+, stable internet, 2GB RAM

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading forex/CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA should be thoroughly tested on demo accounts before live trading. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. The developers assume no liability for trading losses.

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.5 - Advanced AI Trading with Real-Time Market Adaptation

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