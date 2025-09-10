Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.5 📂 Recommended Set Files Collection

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 5.5 📂 Complete Setup Guide & Set Files
Introduction
Welcome to Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.5 - The most advanced AI-powered trading system for MetaTrader 5.
This cutting-edge version features GPT-5 support, dynamic spread filtering, enhanced smart liquidity management with real-time stability learning, and auto-calibration that adapts to your broker's specific conditions in just 15 minutes.
Each set file has been meticulously optimized for H1 timeframe trading with intelligent risk management and market-adaptive behavior.
Critical Setup: You MUST enter your OpenAI API Key in the EA settings before activation. The EA will not execute trades without a valid API key.
📥 Quick Start Package
Download the complete v5.5 preset collection: 📁 J‑AES_v5.5_Set_Files.zip 32 kb
Optimized Set Files - Detailed Specifications
|File Name
|Pair
|Mode
|Risk%
|Key Features
|Best For
|JAES_v55_USDJPY_H1_Trail.set
|USDJPY
|Trailing
|1.5%
|• TrailATR: 0.7x
• BE: 40 pips
• MinTPS: 0.8
|Asian session trends, BOJ events
|JAES_v55_EURUSD_H1_NoTrail.set
|EURUSD
|Fixed
|2.0%
|• Spread: 2.5x
• BE: 35 pips
• MinTPS: 0.5
|Tight spreads, high liquidity
|JAES_v55_GBPUSD_H1_Trail.set
|GBPUSD
|Trailing
|1.2%
|• TrailATR: 0.9x
• BE: 45 pips
• London: ON
|Brexit volatility, UK data
|JAES_v55_EURJPY_H1_Trail.set
|EURJPY
|Trailing
|1.3%
|• TrailATR: 0.8x
• BE: 42 pips
• Quality: 1+
|Risk sentiment shifts
|JAES_v55_AUDUSD_H1_NoTrail.set
|AUDUSD
|Fixed
|1.8%
|• Spread: 2.8x
• BE: 38 pips
• MinTPS: 0.6
|Commodity correlation, China data
|JAES_v55_USDCHF_H1_NoTrail.set
|USDCHF
|Fixed
|1.5%
|• Spread: 2.7x
• BE: 36 pips
• Quality: 1+
|Safe haven flows, SNB
V5.5 Core Parameters Overview
|Parameter Group
|Key Settings
|V5.5 Enhancement
|AI Models
|• Arrow1: o4-mini (Temp 1.0)
• Arrow2: GPT-4.1 (Temp 0.6)
• Arrow3: GPT-3.5 (Temp 0.3)
|NEW: GPT-5 support ready
|Dynamic Spread
|• Factor: 2.5-3.5x
• Lookback: 300 sec
• Median-based filtering
|NEW: Real-time median calculation
|Smart Liquidity
|• Quality levels: 0-3
• Cache: 30 sec
• Stability learning: 200 samples
|NEW: Adaptive threshold learning
|Auto Calibration
|• Initial: 15 min warmup
• Dynamic: Hourly recalibration
• TPS & Quality auto-adjust
|NEW: Broker-specific optimization
|Risk Management
|• Daily DD: 5% max
• Break-even: Dynamic
• Partial close: 50% at ADR×0.7
|Enhanced peak drawdown monitoring
|Trading Hours
|• Weekend protection
• News filter: ±15 min
• Overnight filter: 23:45-23:50
|Improved session detection
Installation Guide 📋
- EA Installation: Copy the .ex5 file to your MT5 Experts folder
- Set Files: Extract all .set files to your MT5 Presets folder
- OpenAI Setup:
- Get your API key from platform.openai.com
- Enter it in EA settings: OpenAI_API_Key
- Ensure you have API credits available
- Chart Setup: Open H1 chart for your chosen pair
- Load Preset: Drag EA to chart → Inputs tab → Load → Select matching .set file
- Activation: Enable AutoTrading and allow DLL imports if needed
V5.5 Feature Highlights 🚀
- Dynamic Spread Filter: Continuously calculates median spread over 300-second windows, blocks trades when spread exceeds dynamic threshold
- Real-time Stability Learning: Collects 200 stability samples to automatically adjust quality thresholds for your specific broker conditions
- 15-Minute Auto-Calibration: On startup, the EA analyzes tick speed and market conditions to optimize MinTPS and Quality thresholds
- GPT-5 Ready: Full support for OpenAI's GPT-5 model with optimized prompting and JSON response handling
- Enhanced JPY Detection: Improved pip calculation specifically for JPY pairs, ensuring accurate stop loss and take profit placement
- Performance Optimizations: 50% reduction in unnecessary logging, improved tick processing efficiency, CSV buffering for trade logs
- Multi-Magic Support: Monitor multiple magic numbers simultaneously with paginated display in AI panel
- Volume Z-Score Analysis: Advanced volume analysis with dynamic danger/premium thresholds based on 24-hour quantile calibration
Recommended Settings by Account Size 💰
|Account Size
|BaseLots
|RiskPercent
|Recommended Pairs
|Notes
|$500-$1,000
|0.01
|0.5%
|EURUSD, USDJPY
|Start conservative, use no-trailing sets
|$1,000-$5,000
|0.01-0.02
|0.75-1.0%
|Add GBPUSD, AUDUSD
|Can use trailing sets during trends
|$5,000-$10,000
|0.02-0.05
|1.0-1.5%
|All pairs
|Full portfolio, adjust per volatility
|$10,000+
|0.05+
|1.5-2.0%
|All pairs multi-instance
|Consider running multiple strategies
Performance Expectations 📊
- Entry Frequency: 3-5 trades per day per pair (H1 timeframe)
- Win Rate: 55-65% depending on market conditions and settings
- Risk:Reward: Typically 1:1.5 to 1:2.5 with dynamic SL/TP
- Drawdown: Maximum daily limit 5% (configurable)
- Best Sessions: London/NY overlap for majors, Asian for JPY pairs
- API Costs: Approximately $5-15/month depending on trade frequency
Troubleshooting Guide 🔧
|Issue
|Solution
|EA not trading
|• Check API key is valid
• Verify AutoTrading is ON
• Wait 15 min for auto-calibration
• Check AI Panel for "Trade Allowed" status
|API errors
|• Verify API credits available
• Check internet connection
• Test with smaller MaxTokens
• Enable DebugVerboseLogs
|High spread rejection
|• Normal during news/low liquidity
• Check SpreadFactor setting
• Monitor median spread in AI Panel
|Quality: DANGER
|• Low liquidity detected
• Wait for better market conditions
• Check TPS (ticks per second) value
Support & Resources 📚
- Documentation: Full manual included in download package
- Updates: Check MQL5 market page for latest versions
- VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uninterrupted operation
- Minimum Requirements: MT5 build 3000+, stable internet, 2GB RAM
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading forex/CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA should be thoroughly tested on demo accounts before live trading. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. The developers assume no liability for trading losses.
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.5 - Advanced AI Trading with Real-Time Market Adaptation
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