EA Aether Flow MT5

Smart Multi-Currency Trading System

Hey there! Let me tell you about Aether Flow EA, a trading system I've built that handles multiple currencies and manages risk automatically. It's designed to be straightforward and effective, perfect for both newcomers and experienced traders.

What You Need to Know

  • Works best with: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (and pretty good with EURCHF, NZDUSD too)
  • Best timeframes: 15 minutes (works best) or 30 minutes
  • You'll need: At least 200 in your account currency
  • Works with: Any broker (but lower spreads are better)
  • Leverage: 1:20 or higher
  • VPS: Nice to have but not required

What Makes It Special

This isn't just another trading bot - it's built from real trading experience and countless hours of testing. Here's what it does:

  1. Smart Grid Trading: Uses ATR (Average True Range) to adjust grid spacing based on how volatile the market is. This means it adapts to market conditions instead of using fixed levels.
  2. Keeps Your Money Safe: You set how much you're willing to risk, and it handles the rest. It even checks spreads to avoid trading when the market's too wild.
  3. Keeps Things Simple: Places one trade per currency pair to spread out risk and avoid putting too many eggs in one basket.
  4. Easy to Track: Shows you exactly how each currency pair is performing in real-time.
  5. Set and Forget: Once you set it up, it handles everything automatically. It'll adjust position sizes and manage trades based on your settings.

Getting Started

It's pretty simple:

  1. Install it on MT5
  2. Pick your risk level (you can choose low, medium, or high)
  3. Let it do its thing

Want to Test It First?

  • Try it on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, or NZDCAD using 15-minute (Best) or 30-minute charts
  • Pick your risk level: Low (20%), Medium (40%), or High (80%)
  • Test it for at least a year to get a good idea of how it performs

Setting It Up Live

  1. Turn on AlgoTrading in MT5
  2. Add it to your chosen currency pairs (15-minute timeframe works best)
  3. Choose your risk level and you're good to go

A Personal Note

I've built this based on what actually works in the market - no fancy jargon or unrealistic promises. What you see in testing is what you get in real trading. I've moved from manual trading to fully automated systems over the years, and this EA represents everything I've learned about what makes a trading system reliable and profitable.

You get regular updates to keep the system running smoothly as markets change, plus support whenever you need it through the comments section.

Parameters and Inputs

—— Core Trading Settings ——

  • Trading pairs - By default: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD. Specify the forex pairs you want to trade, enabling multi-currency trading support.
    • allowlow new trades - When enabled, allows the EA to open new positions. When disabled, the EA will only manage existing trades.
  • Max simultaneous pairs (0=disable) - Sets the maximum number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. Set to 0 to disable the limit.
  • Currency filters - Controls how pairs with shared currencies are handled:
    • Trade all symbols - No restrictions
    • Don't trade pairs sharing currency on same side - Avoids trading pairs that share currencies on the same side
    • Don't trade pairs sharing any currency - Avoids trading any pairs that share currencies

—— Position Sizing ——

  • Position sizing mode - Choose between fixed lots or risk-based sizing:
    • Fixed - Uses a fixed lot size for all trades
    • Risk, low (20%) - Uses 20% of the allowed risk
    • Risk, medium (40%) - Uses 40% of the allowed risk
    • Risk, high (80%) - Uses 80% of the allowed risk
    • Risk, very high (120%) - Uses 120% of the allowed risk
    • Risk, extreme (160%) - Uses 160% of the allowed risk
    • Risk, maximum (240%) - Uses 240% of the allowed risk
  • Fixed lot size - The lot size used when fixed position sizing is selected
  • Risk ratio - (Advanced) The percentage of account equity to risk per trade
  • Max position size in lots (0=unlimited) - Maximum allowed position size in lots

—— Risk ——

  • Max entry spread (pips) - Maximum allowed spread when entering trades
  • Max grid spread (pips) - Maximum allowed spread for grid trades
  • Max DD % (100=disable) - Maximum allowed drawdown percentage. If your max DD target is 5%, always set 4.8% or less
  • Max DD money (0=disable) - Maximum allowed drawdown in account currency. If your max DD target is 500 [currency], always set 480 [currency] or less
  • DD action - Action to take when maximum drawdown is reached:
    • Close trades and stop until next day
    • Stop trading for 24 hours
    • Close trades and continue trading
    • Close trades and stop until reset
  • Stop-loss ratio to TP (0=disable) - Sets the stop-loss level relative to take-profit distance

—— Strategy ——

  • Standard deviation period - Period for calculating standard deviation
  • Standard deviation threshold - Minimum required standard deviation for entry
  • EMA period - Period for the Exponential Moving Average calculation

—— Stochastic ——

  • %K period - Stochastic %K period
  • %K smoothing - Smoothing for the %K line
  • %D period - Stochastic %D period
  • Buy threshold - Level below which buy signals are generated
  • Sell threshold - Level above which sell signals are generated

—— Trend Filter ——

  • Trend mode - How trend is considered for trading:
    • No trend check - Ignores trend
    • Trade with the trend - Only trades in trend direction
    • Avoid trading with the trend - Trades against the trend
  • EMA trend period - Period for trend EMA calculation

—— Momentum ——

  • Momentum mode - How momentum affects trading:
    • No momentum check - Ignores momentum
    • Trade with momentum - Only trades with momentum
    • Avoid trading with momentum - Trades against momentum
  • Momentum candles - Number of candles to analyze for momentum
  • Movement ratio - Required price movement ratio for momentum confirmation

—— Take Profit ——

  • TP mode - Take profit calculation method:
    • Auto - Calculates based on market conditions
    • Fixed - Uses fixed pip value
  • TP ratio - Multiplier for auto TP calculation
  • Fixed TP pips - Fixed take profit distance in pips

—— Grid ——

  • Grid mode - Grid distance calculation method:
    • Auto - Calculates based on market conditions
    • Fixed - Uses fixed pip value
  • Grid ratio - Multiplier for auto grid calculation
  • Fixed distance (pips) - Fixed grid distance in pips
  • Level multipliers - Comma-separated list of position size multipliers for grid levels
  • Max grid positions (0=off) - Maximum number of grid positions allowed

—— Trading Hours ——

  • Trading days - Enable/disable trading for each day of the week (Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun)
  • Session start hour - Hour to begin trading (0-23)
  • Session start minute - Minute to begin trading (0-59)
  • Session end hour - Hour to stop trading (0-23)
  • Session end minute - Minute to stop trading (0-59)

—— System ——

  • Display info panel - Shows/hides the information panel
  • Enable debugging - Enables detailed debug information
  • Enable data export - Enables data export functionality
  • Export interval (hrs) - How often to export data
  • Magic number - Unique identifier for the EA's trades
  • Trade comment - Comment added to all trades

Note: Like all grid strategies, proper configuration, sizing and risk settings are essential. Please test thoroughly in a demo account first.


