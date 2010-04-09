Gravimancer Algonamic
Introduction:
An intelligent multi-currency grid trading system with dynamic risk management. The strategy combines entry validation with flexible position sizing and advanced trade management features.
|Symbol
|Best: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD, Good: EURCHF,NZDUSD
|Timeframe
|15M (Peak Performance), 30M
|Initial Capital
|Min. of 200 [Account Currency]
|Broker
|Any broker, lower spread preferred
|Leverage
|From 1:20
|VPS
|Preferred, but not mandatory
Key Features:
Multi-Currency:
- Multi-currency trading with smart filtering
- ATR-based grid calculation for dynamic grid sizing to match the market volatility.
- The trading strategy has been battle-tested in real market conditions and fine-tuned over countless hours of backtesting. Every trade entry is carefully validated using rules developed through years of hands-on trading experience.
- Intelligent capital protection with customizable drawdown limits to preserve your trading account. You set how much you're willing to risk, and the EA will handles the rest.
- Spread checks to avoid trading in high-volatility conditions.
Single Trader Per Currency Pair:
- Gravimancer will place one initial trade per currency pair to ensure the proper excecution, risk distribution and avoid over-concentration in any single market.
User-Friendly Interface:
- Offers a clean and intuitive information panel that displays real-time trade performance for each pair.
Adaptability:
- The EA will adapt to the trader currency pair automatically, so you don't have to worry about the sizing. It will follow the globaly defined risk and take profit rules.
Support and Updates:
- Get regular updates to keep the EA in sync with evolving market conditions, implementing performance improvements and optimizations to maintain its competitive edge.
- 24-7 customer support through the comments area.
Why Choose Gravimancer:
- For the price of this EA, you get a strategy that has been carefully crafted over a year of development. It incorporates proven trading techniques gathered through years of hands-on market experience.
- It is easy to use and setup. Ready to trade out of the box with the default settings.
- Adapts to any currnecy pair.
- Can be used on prop-firm accounts.
- Multiple pre-tunned set-files for peak performance.
- Optimized for low drawdown.
Getting Started:
Getting started is as easy as installing the EA on your MT5 platform, selecting your prefered sizing to match your trading style, and letting the advanced grid system handle the rest while you monitor its performance. Don't forget that proper sizing settings are essential for the long term.
How to Backtest the EA:
- Run backtest on AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD 15M or 30M chart.
- Set "Position sizing mode" to "Risk, low (20%)", "Risk, medium (40%)", or "Risk, high (80%)".
- MT5 — You can use "1 minute OHLC" or "Every tick based on real ticks" for modeling.
- For optimal results, backtest over a minimum period of one year, as this is a long-term strategy.
- Extended testing periods will better demonstrate the EA's stability and true performance characteristics.
How to Set Up the EA for Live Account:
- Enable "AlgoTrading" in your MT5
- Add the EA to any chart of your preferred currency pairs, in 15M timeframe (default pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
- Set the "Position sizing mode" for the proper sizing
Note:
I keep things straightforward - no flashy tech buzzwords or promises of magical algorithms. My trading systems are built on solid research and real market experience. What you see in testing is what you'll get when trading live.
The EA provides a straightforward trading system, grounded in tested methods and real-world implementation.
As an experienced automated trader and prop firm trader, I aim to create reliable and effective trading algorithms. Over the years, I’ve transitioned from manual trading to fully relying on algorithmic trading.
My focus is on building tools that are easy to use and thoroughly tested in real market conditions.
Parameters and Inputs:
—— Core Trading Settings ——
- Trading pairs - By default: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD. Specify the forex pairs you want to trade, enabling multi-currency trading support. allowlow new trades - When enabled, allows the EA to open new positions. When disabled, the EA will only manage existing trades.
- Max simultaneous pairs (0=disable) - Sets the maximum number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. Set to 0 to disable the limit.
- Currency filters - Controls how pairs with shared currencies are handled:
- Trade all symbols - No restrictions
- Don't trade pairs sharing currency on same side - Avoids trading pairs that share currencies on the same side
- Don't trade pairs sharing any currency - Avoids trading any pairs that share currencies
—— Position Sizing ——
- Position sizing mode - Choose between fixed lots or risk-based sizing:
- Fixed - Uses a fixed lot size for all trades
- Risk, low (20%) - Uses 20% of the allowed risk
- Risk, medium (40%) - Uses 40% of the allowed risk
- Risk, high (80%) - Uses 80% of the allowed risk
- Risk, very high (120%) - Uses 120% of the allowed risk
- Risk, extreme (160%) - Uses 160% of the allowed risk
- Risk, maximum (240%) - Uses 240% of the allowed risk
- Fixed lot size - The lot size used when fixed position sizing is selected
- Risk ratio - (Advanced) The percentage of account equity to risk per trade
- Max position size in lots (0=unlimited) - Maximum allowed position size in lots
—— Risk ——
- Max entry spread (pips) - Maximum allowed spread when entering trades
- Max grid spread (pips) - Maximum allowed spread for grid trades
- Max DD % (100=disable) - Maximum allowed drawdown percentage. If your max DD target is 5%, always set 4.8% or less
- Max DD money (0=disable) - Maximum allowed drawdown in account currency. If your max DD target is 500 [currency], always set 480 [currency] or less
- DD action - Action to take when maximum drawdown is reached:
- Close trades and stop until next day
- Stop trading for 24 hours
- Close trades and continue trading
- Close trades and stop until reset
- Stop-loss ratio to TP (0=disable) - Sets the stop-loss level relative to take-profit distance
—— Strategy ——
- Standard deviation period - Period for calculating standard deviation
- Standard deviation threshold - Minimum required standard deviation for entry
- EMA period - Period for the Exponential Moving Average calculation
—— Stochastic ——
- %K period - Stochastic %K period
- %K smoothing - Smoothing for the %K line
- %D period - Stochastic %D period
- Buy threshold - Level below which buy signals are generated
- Sell threshold - Level above which sell signals are generated
—— Trend Filter ——
- Trend mode - How trend is considered for trading:
- No trend check - Ignores trend
- Trade with the trend - Only trades in trend direction
- Avoid trading with the trend - Trades against the trend
- EMA trend period - Period for trend EMA calculation
—— Momentum ——
- Momentum mode - How momentum affects trading:
- No momentum check - Ignores momentum
- Trade with momentum - Only trades with momentum
- Avoid trading with momentum - Trades against momentum
- Momentum candles - Number of candles to analyze for momentum
- Movement ratio - Required price movement ratio for momentum confirmation
—— Take Profit ——
- TP mode - Take profit calculation method:
- Auto - Calculates based on market conditions
- Fixed - Uses fixed pip value
- TP ratio - Multiplier for auto TP calculation
- Fixed TP pips - Fixed take profit distance in pips
—— Grid ——
- Grid mode - Grid distance calculation method:
- Auto - Calculates based on market conditions
- Fixed - Uses fixed pip value
- Grid ratio - Multiplier for auto grid calculation
- Fixed distance (pips) - Fixed grid distance in pips
- Level multipliers - Comma-separated list of position size multipliers for grid levels
- Max grid positions (0=off) - Maximum number of grid positions allowed
—— Trading Hours ——
- Trading days - Enable/disable trading for each day of the week (Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun)
- Session start hour - Hour to begin trading (0-23)
- Session start minute - Minute to begin trading (0-59)
- Session end hour - Hour to stop trading (0-23)
- Session end minute - Minute to stop trading (0-59)
—— System ——
- Display info panel - Shows/hides the information panel
- Enable debugging - Enables detailed debug information
- Enable data export - Enables data export functionality
- Export interval (hrs) - How often to export data
- Magic number - Unique identifier for the EA's trades
- Trade comment - Comment added to all trades
Note: Like all grid strategies, proper configuration, sizing and risk settings are essential. Please test thoroughly in a demo account first.