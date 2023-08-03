Professional Manager Trader MT5

Introducing the Professional Manager Trader – a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed with the expertise of a skilled full-time trader, this trading interface effectively manages your trades and capital. Its strategy is built on breakouts and incorporates personally developed confirmation indicators, which have a proven track record of success.

With a strong focus on risk and money management, the Professional Manager Trader holds the key to successful trading. It navigates the unpredictable Forex market with astute risk management and disciplined position sizing, safeguarding your capital and limiting downside risks.

Our innovative trading interface stays ahead of market cycles, adapting seamlessly to the ever-changing nature of financial markets. Created through extensive research and advanced algorithmic analysis, it provides you with a reliable trading solution.

To showcase its performance, we provide access to our personal real account where the trading interface has been running successfully for months. Witness firsthand how this powerful tool can elevate your trading.

Real account monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1968277

Experience the power of the Professional Manager Trader and take your trading to new heights. Together, we navigate the Forex market with confidence, armed with the knowledge that success lies not only in discovering winning trades but also in preserving capital through effective money management.

Features :

User friendly interface

No grid being used

No martingale being used

No averaging method being used

Very STRICT risk control

ESMA suitable

FIFO compliant

Metatrader 4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99156

Instructions for using Professional Manager Trader : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753028





For more details about the performance of the EA or any questions don't hesitate to contact us.

