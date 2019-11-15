TBL for mt5

The Trade by levels for mt5 indicator is designed to automatically determine the formation of a model for entering the market on the chart of the selected instrument.





Definitions:

⦁ BFl is the bar that formed the level.

⦁ BCL1 and BCL2 bars, confirming the level.





The graphical model:

⦁ levels high\low the bars BFL and BCL1 must match the accuracy to the point

⦁ there can be any number of bars between BFL and BCL1.

⦁ between BCL1 and BCL2 intermediate bars should not be.

⦁ the value of a hi / lo bar BCL2 may be different from the level values (BFL and BCL1) the size of the backlash. Backlash no more than 2-3 points.

⦁ in General, the model is formed by 3 bars: 1 bar – forms a level. 2 bar-confirms the level. 3 bar also needs to confirm the level, 4 bar is the entrance.





Model trading rules:





Trading is carried out according to the trend of limit orders. Traded only the rebound from the levels.

You can trade against the trend in the following cases:

⦁ if the current price of the instrument is near the level. ⦁ if the Issuer has passed at least 75% of its ATR.

30 seconds before the closing of the BCL2 limit order is set with an indentation above/below the level of the backlash size (2-3 points).

Stop is calculated as % of the current price, 0.2 - 0.5 is recommended%

If the order is not opened, and the price has passed 2 actual stops from the price of the pending order – the order is canceled.

Tool: any.

Timeframes:

D1-to determine the trend, the ATR value for the last 5 days.

H1-to enter a trade on the model signal.

Indicator parameters: