TBL for mt5

4
The Trade by levels for mt5 indicator is designed to automatically determine the formation of a model for entering the market on the chart of the selected instrument.

Definitions: 
        ⦁ BFl is the bar that formed the level. 
        ⦁ BCL1 and BCL2 bars, confirming the level. 

The graphical model:
        ⦁ levels high\low the bars BFL and BCL1 must match the accuracy to the point
        ⦁ there can be any number of bars between BFL and BCL1.
        ⦁ between BCL1 and BCL2 intermediate bars should not be.
        ⦁ the value of a hi / lo bar BCL2 may be different from the level values (BFL and BCL1) the size of the backlash. Backlash no more than 2-3 points.
        ⦁ in General, the model is formed by 3 bars: 1 bar – forms a level. 2 bar-confirms the level. 3 bar also needs to confirm the level, 4 bar is the entrance.

Model trading rules:

  • Trading is carried out according to the trend of limit orders. Traded only the rebound from the levels.
  • You can trade against the trend in the following cases:
       ⦁ if the current price of the instrument is near the level.
       ⦁ if the Issuer has passed at least 75% of its ATR.
  • 30 seconds before the closing of the BCL2 limit order is set with an indentation above/below the level of the backlash size (2-3 points).
  • Stop is calculated as % of the current price, 0.2 - 0.5 is recommended%
  • If the order is not opened, and the price has passed 2 actual stops from the price of the pending order – the order is canceled.
  • Tool: any.
  • Timeframes:
  • D1-to determine the trend, the ATR value for the last 5 days.
  • H1-to enter a trade on the model signal.
Indicator parameters:
  • Period ATR (day) -  is the number of days for the ATR calculation
  • ATR in pips/point - displays the value of the ATR in pips.paragraphs
  • Ratio for TP/SL - take Profit to stop Loss ratio
  • Risk for calculate Lot, (% of Margin) - risk Percentage of free margin for lot calculation
  • StopLoss in % from - stop Loss size as % of the current price
  • Decrease SL 10 times if TF 30 min - 
  • If the chart period is < 30 min, the values of StopLoss and Luft are reduced by 10 times
  • Gap for level on BCL2, (% of StopLoss) - the amount of “play” for a bar BCL2, in % of the stop loss
  • Number of bars for calculate trend - number of bars to calculate trend
  • Text color1 - color of the label data
  • Text color2 - color of the label data
  • Text color3 - color of the label data
  • Stop&Take lines color (BUY orders) - color of Stop order lines for buy orders
  • Stop&Take lines color (SELL orders) - color of Stop order lines for SELL orders
  • Stop&Take line style - type of stop order lines
  • Digits in Profit% after comma - number of digits after the decimal point in the Profit value
  • Font size for text - data display font size
  • Vertical shift for button - vertical shift of buttons
  • Horizontal shift for button - horizontal shift of buttons
  • Horizontal shift for "name" text - horizontal shift of the data designation column
  • Horizontal shift for "data" text - horizontal shift of the data column
  • Color for status button "OFF" - color of the buttons in the “OFF " state”
  • Color for status button "ON" - color of the buttons in the “ON " state”
  • On/Off popup Alert - enable/disable popup message
  • On/Off function Send Notification
  • On/Off function Send Mail
Features:
  • Output the value of ART in pips\pips
  • Monitor the current ATR value if > 80% is red
  • Control the Spread/Stop Loss ratio if < 5 - red
  • After the lot size in brackets the size of the loss when triggered StopLoss
  • The function of displaying the levels of Stop Orders 
  • Buttons Trend Ch, Buy, Sell - on\off display the corresponding lines on the chart


Reviews 4
YAho33
146
YAho33 2024.12.04 21:33 
 

Me atrapalhei um pouco no início. Leva um bom tempo pra entender a dinâmica dos sinais, Ajuda a levar loss menores.

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The  Trade by levels  indicator is designed to automatically determine the formation of a model for entering the market on the chart of the selected instrument. Definitions:           ⦁ BFl is the bar that formed the level.          ⦁ BCL1 and BCL2 bars, confirming the level.  The graphical model:         ⦁ levels high\low the bars BFL and BCL1 must match the accuracy to the point         ⦁ there can be any number of bars between BFL and BCL1.         ⦁ between BCL1 and BCL2 intermediate bars
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The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
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YAho33
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YAho33 2024.12.04 21:33 
 

Me atrapalhei um pouco no início. Leva um bom tempo pra entender a dinâmica dos sinais, Ajuda a levar loss menores.

[Deleted] 2023.09.08 14:20 
 

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SAO_treidre
14
SAO_treidre 2023.07.18 21:05 
 

не работает...только наклонные линии показывает...и АТР не верный..

[Deleted] 2021.09.25 10:27 
 

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