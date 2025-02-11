AlienTrader Pro

AlienTrader Pro - The Future Has Arrived.

AlienTrader Pro is a manual trading tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5. With intuitive hotkeys, direct chart interactions, and advanced visual features, AlienTrader Pro allows you to turn ideas into trades—swiftly and directly on your chart.

Buy Now | Free Demo | User Guide | MT4 version | Contact us

Key Benefits:

  • Speed: Place trades with a single key press.
  • Precision: Manage trades directly from the chart.
  • Clarity: Visualize trade zones, risk/reward ratios, and real-time profits.
  • Customization: Adapt lot sizes, stop-loss strategies, and display themes to your preferences.
  • Confidence: Reduce errors and streamline workflows for better focus.

Your Chart, Your Rules

AlienTrader Pro transforms your trading chart into a sleek, interactive space. Instantly visualize your positions, execute trades directly from the chart, and enjoy the freedom to trade your way. Whether you're scalping quick moves or riding long-term swing trades, AlienTrader Pro adapts to your style, making trading intuitive and uniquely yours.


Hotkeys & Cursor: The Ultimate Trading Duo

AlienTrader Pro combines the speed of hotkeys with the precision of cursor-based actions, giving you complete control over your trading. Open trades, set orders, and manage positions directly from your chart—perfect for beginners and seasoned traders alike.

See an opportunity? Point, press—it’s done.

With AlienTrader Pro, trade as you think—minimal effort, optimal speed.


One Key, One Solution – AlienTrader Simplifies Your Trading

AlienTrader Pro’s hotkeys are designed to feel natural, with no need for complex memorization. Each key follows a simple logic, ensuring your actions are smooth and intuitive:

Market direction:

  • Going up? Press U (U for “Up”) to open a buy order at the market price.
  • Heading down? Press D (D for “Down”) to open a sell order at the market price.

Placing a pending order:

  • Want to sell? Position your cursor and press S (S for “Sell”).
  • Ready to buy? Place the cursor and press B (B for “Buy”).

Adding a line to your chart:

  • Create an alert line by pressing A (A for “Alert”).
  • Add a vertical line with V (V for “Vertical”).

Adjusting the zoom:

  • Zoom-In? Press I (I for “Zoom-In”).
  • Zoom-Out? Press O (O for “Zoom-Out”).

And so much more! Explore the full range of hotkeys in the User Guide.

Every key is designed to be intuitive, simplifying your actions and making your trading smoother.

AlienTrader Pro — an intuitive approach where every action finds its solution in a single key.


Upgraded Visual Trading Interface

Aesthetic Upgrade: AlienTrader Pro brings a TradingView-inspired color palette and multi-chart synchronization for effortless analysis. Switch between dark and light modes, adjust for any screen size, and see all your trades and visuals synchronized in real-time.

Dark Mode/Light Mode: Choose your perfect visual setting, whether you prefer the calm of dark mode or the clarity of light mode.

Resolution Settings: Whether you're on a bustling trading floor or a compact laptop, AlienTrader Pro adapts with three resolution settings tailored to any screen size for optimal usability.


A New Dimension for Your Charts

With AlienTrader Pro, multi-timeframe analysis becomes effortless. Synchronize your trades, visuals, and symbols across all charts representing the same instrument for a seamless and coherent experience. Explore multiple timeframes with ease: everything stays perfectly aligned.

  • Trades and Visual Elements: View your positions, alert lines (Alert Lines), vertical lines (Vertical Lines), and partial Take-Profit levels on all charts for the same symbol. Move a line on one chart, and it updates automatically everywhere.
  • Synchronized Crosshair: Activate the Crosshair with the C key for instant synchronization across all charts of the same symbol, making your multi-timeframe analysis more precise and effective.
  • Symbol Synchronization: Change the symbol on one chart, and all other charts displaying the same symbol will update automatically, with no manual adjustments needed.
  • Detached Charts: Enable the option to detach a chart from the MetaTrader platform, allowing you to move it freely—even to a second screen. Perfect for multi-screen setups, this feature significantly enhances your comfort and productivity.

AlienTrader Pro is more than just a tool; it rewrites the rules. Designed for traders who demand excellence and refuse to settle, it breaks free from the constraints of a single screen and rigid layouts. Give your charts the space they deserve, synchronize your timeframes across multiple screens, and rediscover the pleasure of a workspace optimized for trading.
AlienTrader Pro: designed for those who seek to push the boundaries of what’s possible.


See Your Trades Come to Life

Real-time visualizations turn complex data into clear insights. Trade zones, Risk/Reward ratios, and dynamic profit labels keep your decisions informed and your strategy sharp.

Trade Zones Visualization: Rectangles mark your risk and reward zones, while a dynamic line connects your entry price to the current price, visually displaying your real-time profits. Every decision is informed at a glance.

RR-Focused Labels:

  • Take-Profit Label: Clearly shows your Risk/Reward ratio, keeping you focused on the metrics that matter most.
  • Live-Profit Label: Positioned at the current price, it updates with every tick to display your profit or loss in terms of Risk/Reward—encouraging smarter decisions based on percentages rather than raw monetary values.

*Prefer points or monetary amounts? No problem, those can be displayed too.*

This visual system transforms your chart into a clear and interactive trading canvas, aligning your focus on the essential metrics of success.

Complex data becomes elegantly simple, helping you trade with clarity and confidence.


Money Management Mastery

Automatic Lot Sizing: Manage risk like a pro with four customizable methods:

  • A percentage of your account balance.
  • A percentage of your equity.
  • A fixed monetary risk amount.
  • A predefined lot size.

Optionally include commission fees and spread for even more precise risk management.


Never Miss an Opportunity

Dynamic Lot Adjustment: Used for all Stop-Loss methods except Micro-Entry, AlienTrader Pro smoothly resizes the lot size when margin constraints prevent a full-sized order. Lot sizes are adjusted incrementally to ensure your trade fits within the available margin and executes without interruption.

Dynamic Stop-Loss Adjustment: Specifically for the Micro-Entry Stop-Loss method, AlienTrader Pro prioritizes maintaining your desired lot size by gradually widening the Stop-Loss distance. This adjustment secures the tightest possible Stop-Loss placement while ensuring your trade is executed at the volume you need.

With AlienTrader Pro, you can trade confidently and seize every opportunity, knowing your tool is designed to adapt to every condition.


Advanced Stop-Loss Options:

  • Cursor-Price: Set your Stop-Loss directly at a price level selected on the chart.
  • Point-Distance: Define the Stop-Loss by a fixed number of points away from your entry.
  • LowerLow/HigherHigh: Automatically set your Stop-Loss below the recent low or above the recent high.
  • ATR-Based: Use the Average True Range to dynamically calculate your Stop-Loss based on market volatility.
  • Micro-Entry Method: Ideal for scalpers, enabling the smallest tradable Stop-Loss positions.

Spread Adjustment Option: Add spread to your Stop-Loss for both buy and sell positions with a single toggle, ensuring precise placement tailored to current market conditions.


Take-Profit Tactics:

  • Point Distance: Define your Take-Profit by a fixed number of points from the entry.
  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Set your Take-Profit based on a calculated ratio of risk to reward, ensuring alignment with your trading strategy.

Spread Adjustment Option: Dedicated option to account for the spread on sell positions, ensuring your Take-Profit triggers precisely when the Bid price reaches your target. Trade with accuracy and control, no matter your approach.


Essential Protection Mechanisms – Everything You Need

Spread Filter: Avoid getting caught in unfavorable spreads. This feature disables trading when the spread widens excessively, safeguarding your capital against sudden market movements and news spikes.

Margin Call Protection: A built-in safety net that automatically reduces your position size if your margin level approaches the margin call threshold. This proactive measure prevents your broker from issuing a margin call, keeping your account secure and your trades active.

Auto-Break-even: Secure your trades effortlessly. Once your trade moves into profit, this feature automatically adjusts your stop-loss to the break-even point, eliminating risk while keeping potential gains in play.

Trailing Stops: Maximize your profits while minimizing downside risk with advanced trailing stop functionalities:

  • Fixed Points: Keep your stop-loss at a constant distance from the price.
  • ATR-Based Trailing: Adjust dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR).
  • Heiken Ashi-Based Trailing: Follow trends with stop-loss levels based on Heiken Ashi candle patterns.
  • Higher Highs/Lower Lows: Automatically trail below the most recent higher low (Buy) or above the latest lower high (Sell).

These methods ensure your trades are protected while adapting to changing market conditions.

Staged Profit Protection: Incrementally secure your profits with Partial Take-Profit levels, reducing risk while staying engaged in market opportunities.

Unique Trade Identifiers: Automatically manage and track your trades with unique Magic Numbers, keeping your portfolio organized and secure.

One-Cancels-the-Other (OCO) Orders: Enhance efficiency and safety by automatically canceling other pending orders when one is executed, preventing conflicting positions.


Securities & Alerts - Your Trading Co-Pilot

Keyboard Locked Icon: To ensure no accidental trades and protect your capital, a visual lock icon is displayed on the chart when hotkeys are disabled.

Custom Trading Rule Alerts: Like your personal trading coach, AlienTrader Pro plays your pre-set trading rule audio files, helping you stay disciplined and stick to your trading plan.

Forex Session Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with timely audio reminders for the start and end of forex trading sessions. These alerts ensure you’re always prepared for the most active and volatile trading periods, helping you stay ahead of the market.

Phone notifications: No need to spend your day in front of the charts. AlienTrader Pro monitors the charts for you and provides timely alerts on your phone and chart whenever an alert, pending order, or partial take-profit level is triggered. Stay connected, stay ready—anytime, anywhere.


Backtesting & Strategy Optimization:

Strategy Tester Compatibility: AlienTrader Pro goes beyond live manual trading—it lets you replay past market history on the Strategy Tester to backtest and refine your strategies with ease.

57 Built-In Indicators: Access 57 built-in indicators in MT5, tailored to enhance any trading style. Toggle them on or off directly in the Strategy Tester for risk-free simulations and precision refinements.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is AlienTrader Pro compatible with all asset types?
Yes, AlienTrader Pro works with any trading instrument available in your MetaTrader terminal, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

Is AlienTrader Pro compatible with all brokers and account types?
AlienTrader Pro works with any broker offering MetaTrader 4 or 5. For optimal performance, we recommend brokers with tight spreads and reliable execution.

Does AlienTrader Pro work on macOS and Linux?
Yes, AlienTrader Pro operates within MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. If your MetaTrader terminal runs on macOS or Linux, AlienTrader Pro will function seamlessly. For installation guidance, refer to our .

Can I customize the hotkeys?
AlienTrader Pro includes default hotkeys designed to be intuitive and easy to use. They are not customizable to ensure simplicity and optimal compatibility across all setups.

Do I get updates after purchasing?
Yes, all future updates, including new features and improvements, are completely free for existing customers.

What is your refund policy?
Refunds are subject to the marketplace’s refund policy where you purchased AlienTrader Pro. Please refer to their terms.

How do I get support if I have questions?
If you’ve already purchased AlienTrader Pro: Support is available exclusively through the "Comment" tab on the product page. Feel free to post your questions or concerns there, and we’ll be happy to assist you.
If you haven’t purchased it yet: You can post your questions in the comment section of the "User Guide" or send us a private message through our profile.


Enjoy Trading Your Way — With AlienTrader Pro

Ready to experience a fresh approach to trading designed for your comfort?

Discover how streamlined trading can be with AlienTrader Pro. Intuitive tools, seamless chart interactions, and smart hotkeys empower you to trade your way—free of unnecessary complexity.

Try AlienTrader Pro's unique approach today and explore a new way to approach trading.

Buy Now | Free Demo | User Guide | MT4 version | Contact us

Disclaimer: The features and functionalities described do not guarantee profits or error-free operation. Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Recommended products
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (119)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.5 (14)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
4 (6)
Experts
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (46)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Haven FVG   indicator is a market analysis tool that highlights inefficiency areas (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) on the chart, providing traders with key levels for price analysis and decision-making. Other products ->  HERE Main Features: Customizable color settings: Color for Bullish FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Color for Bearish FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Flexible FVG visualization: Maximum number of candles for FVG detection. Additional extension of FVG zones by a specified number of bars. Opt
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gain Collector MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Utilities
Gain Collector MT5 manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number. The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored. But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool? For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal an
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Trading Chaos Panel
Sergei Gurov
Utilities
The Trading Chaos Panel trading utility is a trading panel designed to implement the unique principles of the Trading Chaos strategy, which combines elements of market trend analysis, risk management, and a psychological approach to trading. It consists of 5 blocks, each of which has its own functionality. The panel is also partially integrated into Telegram. User Manual  The trading panel consists of 5 blocks 1st block. "Morning pages". The 2nd block is the "Screenshot Block". 3rd block "Waves
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Mt5TradeCopier
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Utilities
Forex Trade copier MT5.  It copies forex trades, positions, orders from any accounts to any other account,  MT5 even multiple accounts. The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. It is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling. It also can copy from demo account to live account too. It is one of the best free trade copiers that can do ,  MT5 or to multiple accounts  MT5 to multiple accounts  Features of Trade Copi
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (189)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.98 (99)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (7)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.2 (5)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
5 (1)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (4)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.56 (68)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (7)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
More from author
AlienTrader Pro MT4
FENCHELL CAPITAL Ltd.
Utilities
AlienTrader Pro - The Future Has Arrived. AlienTrader Pro is a manual trading tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5. With intuitive hotkeys, direct chart interactions, and advanced visual features, AlienTrader Pro allows you to turn ideas into trades—swiftly and directly on your chart. Buy Now | Free Demo | User Guide | MT5 version | Contact us Key Benefits: Speed: Place trades with a single key press. Precision: Manage trades directly from the chart. Clarity: Visualize trade z
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review