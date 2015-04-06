Divergen Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Enhance Your Trading Potential with an Intelligent Combination of Divergence and Grid Strategies. (This EA was developed using fxDreema software by eaforexcenter.com)
Key Features of This EA
Professional-Grade Divergence Trading
- The EA utilizes Bollinger Bands (BB) and RSI to identify highly accurate Divergence signals:
- Buy Signal: RSI forms a Higher Low while the price makes a Lower Low.
- Sell Signal: RSI forms a Lower High while the price makes a Higher High.
- Divergence lines are drawn directly on the chart for visual clarity, allowing you to confirm the signals easily.
Grid Strategy to Maximize Profit Opportunities
- The EA opens additional orders based on a Grid logic whenever the price moves a defined distance (Distance Pips).
- This ensures profit opportunities in various market conditions, whether it’s a reversal or a continuation trend.
Smart Risk Management
- Equipped with Take Profit (TP) and Trailing Stop mechanisms that adapt dynamically to market movements.
- The system locks in profits even as the market fluctuates, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to secure gains.
Efficient Trade Management
- Features Profit Management to handle both individual and grouped trades.
- Automatically closes trades when profit targets are reached or when you need to reduce risk in your portfolio.
Transparent and Intuitive Visualization
- The EA draws divergence lines and adds explanatory comments on the chart.
- Easily track entry and exit points with full confidence in the system's logic.
Who Is This EA For?
- Traders looking for an automated trading system that combines Divergence and Grid strategies seamlessly.
- Those aiming to maximize profits in highly volatile markets.
- Traders who want to reduce the hassle of constant chart monitoring with a system that manages profit and risk automatically.
Why Use This EA?
✅ Saves time and reduces stress by eliminating the need for manual monitoring.
✅ Flexible enough to adapt to different market conditions.
✅ Enables passive income generation through a robust and efficient system.
Trading statistics (2019-2024)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$500-1,000
|Currency Pair
|EUR/USD
|Time Frame
|M30 OR H1
|Max DD
|27.44 %
|Relative DD
|27.44 %
|CAGR
|31.93 %
|Profit factor
|2.04
|Winrate
|82.92 %
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account