Fractal Swing Detection Pro

Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you

Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders identify key swing points in the market. By combining fractal and pivot analysis, this indicator provides deeper insights into price movements and potential reversals.

Key Features:

  • Fractal Analysis: Identify high and low fractals with the option to use either 3 or 5 bar fractals. Fractals help detect minor reversal points within trends.
  • Pivot Points: Advanced pivot point analysis to identify major swing points. Pivot points provide insights into significant support and resistance levels.
  • Clear Visualization: Customizable colors to distinguish between fractals and pivots, making chart analysis more intuitive and efficient.
  • User-Friendly: Well-organized and descriptive inputs allow for easy customization according to your trading needs.


    • Applications:

    This indicator is ideal for traders looking to enhance their technical analysis by identifying important swing points in the market. It can be applied across various timeframes and trading instruments.

    How to Use:

    1. Install the indicator on your trading platform

    2.Adjust settings according to your preferences, including fractal type and number of bars for pivots

    3. Monitor the chart for fractal and pivot signals, and use this information to make more informed trading decisions

    Note:
    This indicator is a supplementary tool and should be used in conjunction with a comprehensive trading strategy. Always perform additional analysis before making trading decisions.


