Gold Trader Pro Indicator

5
Gold Trader Pro Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator specifically designed for XAUUSD and compatible with all major forex pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCAD. This tool provides reliable trading signals by combining multiple technical indicators, including EMA, RSI, ADX, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and Volume SMA. It is ideal for traders looking to analyze multiple timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1) and confirm signals using various conditions.

Key Features:
EMA (Exponential Moving Average): Detects trends and crossovers with fast and slow EMAs.
RSI (Relative Strength Index): Identifies overbought and oversold levels.
ADX (Average Directional Index): Measures trend strength.
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Provides momentum and trend reversal signals.
Bollinger Bands: Detects volatility and breakout conditions.
Volume SMA: Analyzes volume increases.


Additional Functionality:
Analyzes signals across six predefined timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
Displays signals directly in the chart window.
Trading Conditions:

Buy: When multiple conditions (e.g., EMA crossovers, RSI, ADX, MACD) confirm a bullish opportunity.
Sell: When conditions indicate a bearish opportunity.
Hold: If there aren't enough conditions to confirm a trade.

Option to require multiple consecutive bars to confirm a signal (e.g., two consecutive bullish or bearish bars).

Customizable Alerts:

Enable or disable sound and popup notifications.
Option to receive alerts only for new or confirmed signals.


Signals are displayed in descending order of timeframe (D1 at the bottom, M5 at the top).

Intuitive Colors:
Green: Buy signal.
Red: Sell signal.
Gray: No signal (Hold).

Advanced Option: Confirms signals through bullish or bearish candle analysis.
Fully customizable: Adjust indicator periods, confirmation levels, graphical settings, and alerts.


Recensioni 3
Thruline
224
Thruline 2025.08.13 13:16 
 

Not sure why but I'm no longer able to download indicators/experts to my MT4. Can anyone give me steps to take to correct this? TIA. I have the prior version of this indicator and it's great!

Thruline
224
Thruline 2025.08.13 13:16 
 

Not sure why but I'm no longer able to download indicators/experts to my MT4. Can anyone give me steps to take to correct this? TIA. I have the prior version of this indicator and it's great!

Massimiliano Tuzzolino
1910
Risposta dello sviluppatore Massimiliano Tuzzolino 2025.08.14 08:33
thank you! for you're problem i raccomend you unistall and reinstall mt4 so have to work again
Anto0909
15
Anto0909 2024.11.17 12:14 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

modeleva
14
modeleva 2024.11.16 13:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

