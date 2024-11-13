Gold Trader Pro Indicator

5

The "Gold Trader Pro Indicator" is an advanced technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to help you make informed trading decisions about gold. Using a combination of moving averages, RSI, ADX, MACD, and volume analysis, this indicator provides clear trading signals across multiple timeframes, including M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1.

My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade!

Main Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms trading signals between lower and higher timeframes for improved accuracy.

  • Buy and Sell Signals: Generates buy (long) and sell (short) signals based on complex logic that includes moving averages, RSI, ADX, MACD, and volume.

  • Customizable Alerts: Receive alerts when new trading signals are generated on various timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

  • Clear Visualization: Displays trading signals directly on the chart with distinct colors for buy, sell, and hold signals.

Input Parameters

  • SMA_Period: Period for the Simple Moving Average (SMA), set to 10 for faster calculation.

  • RSI_Period: Period for the Relative Strength Index (RSI), set to 7 for faster calculation.

  • ADX_Period: Period for the Average Directional Index (ADX), set to 5 for faster calculation.

  • MACD_Fast: Period for the fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the MACD, set to 5.

  • MACD_Slow: Period for the slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the MACD, set to 12.

  • MACD_Signal: Period for the MACD signal line, set to 3.

  • Font_Size: Font size for display.

  • X_Distance: Horizontal distance from the chart window edge.

  • Y_Distance: Vertical distance from the chart window edge.

  • Alert_5min: Enable/disable alerts for the 5-minute timeframe.

  • Alert_15min: Enable/disable alerts for the 15-minute timeframe.

  • Alert_30min: Enable/disable alerts for the 30-minute timeframe.

  • Alert_1h: Enable/disable alerts for the 1-hour timeframe.

  • Alert_4h: Enable/disable alerts for the 4-hour timeframe.

  • Alert_D1: Enable/disable alerts for the daily (D1) timeframe.

How It Works

The "Gold Trader Pro Indicator" calculates SMA, RSI, ADX, MACD, and Volume values for multiple timeframes at every price tick. It uses these values to determine trading signals (buy, sell, hold) and confirms the signals across different timeframes to ensure reliability. It displays the signals directly on the chart and sends alerts when new trading signals are generated.

Benefits

  • Informed Trading Decisions: Leverages advanced technical analysis to make better-informed trading decisions.

  • Improved Accuracy: Confirms trading signals across multiple timeframes to reduce false signals.

  • Customization: Configure alerts and input parameters according to your trading preferences.

Discover how the "Gold Trader Pro Indicator" can enhance your gold trading strategies and help you achieve better results in the market. Buy now and start trading with greater confidence and precision!



İncelemeler 3
Thruline
224
Thruline 2025.08.13 13:16 
 

Not sure why but I'm no longer able to download indicators/experts to my MT4. Can anyone give me steps to take to correct this? TIA. I have the prior version of this indicator and it's great!

Massimiliano Tuzzolino
1920
Geliştiriciden yanıt Massimiliano Tuzzolino 2025.08.14 08:33
thank you! for you're problem i raccomend you unistall and reinstall mt4 so have to work again
