Gold Trader Pro EA

Gold Trader Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading in the XAUUSD but works on all Major Pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD. This EA for Meta Trader 4 (MT4) uses a combination of strategies based on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator and the Martingale technique to maximize profits. It is ideal for traders looking for a fully automated and robust trading system.


1. RSI Strategy:

   - RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold conditions.

   - Executes sell orders when RSI exceeds the overbought level.

   - Executes buy orders when RSI drops below the oversold level.

   

2. Martingale Strategy:

   - Martingale strategy to increase lot sizes +0.01 in case the first order is 250 points away. (customizable)

   - Configurable to increment the lot size by a specific value and open new orders at a predefined distance. (customizable)

   - Limits the maximum number of Martingale orders to manage risk. (customizable)


4. Order Management:

   - Limits the total number of open and pending orders to avoid trading overload.

   - Configures Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for each order. (customizable)

   - Controls the minimum and maximum lot sizes for each trade. (customizable)


5. Informative Dashboard:

   - Displays a dashboard on the chart with crucial information such as balance, daily profit, drawdown, free margin, and margin level, Candle timer.

   - Provides real-time updates of trading conditions directly on the chart.


6. Push Notifications:

   - Sends push notifications for every order opened, closed, or modified, keeping the user informed about trading activities.

   

7. Flexible Configuration:

   - Configurable parameters to adapt the EA to different market conditions and trading preferences.

   - Trading hours settings to avoid executing trades outside preferred market hours. (Default is 0 -H24)

Recommend setting the times according to your trading strategy


Technical Specifications:


- Minimum and Maximum Lots: Configurable

- RSI Timeframe: Configurable

- RSI Levels: Configurable

- Martingale Strategy: Configurable On/Off

- Martingale Distance: Configurable

- Martingale Lot Increment: Configurable

- TP and SL

- Order Limits


Requirements:


- Platform: MetaTrader 4

- Timeframe: M15

- Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD

- Account: Standard, RAW, ECN

- Minimum Balance: 500 USD

- Raccomended Balance: 1000 USD

- VPS Recommended – Ensures 24/7 uptime for consistent results.


