GoldenCrown EA

Golden Crown EA

Golden Crown EA is expertly designed to dominate prop firm challenges with its strategic breakout approach and advanced filtering mechanisms. Tailored specifically for the Gold (XAU/USD) pair, this expert advisor now incorporates News, RSI, and Moving Average (MA) filters, enhancing its precision and adaptability to changing market conditions. With robust risk management and precision breakout entries, it ensures you meet strict trading criteria while maximizing profitability in highly liquid markets.

Prop Firm Challenge Optimization: Designed to meet stringent prop firm requirements, focusing on controlled risk and consistent growth.

Breakout Strategy with Advanced Filters: The breakout model targets XAU/USD volatility while leveraging News, RSI, and MA filters to enhance decision-making: News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact news events, ensuring minimal disruption from market volatility. RSI Filter: Analyzes market momentum to avoid overbought or oversold conditions. MA Filter: Confirms price trends, ensuring trades align with the broader market direction.

Advanced Risk Management: Adjustable risk percentage for strict control over trade exposure, ideal for evaluation phases.

Automated Trailing Stop and Take Profit: Adaptive trailing stops secure profits dynamically, while customizable take profit points lock in gains efficiently.

Timeframe and Session Control: Adjustable trading hours and timeframe adaptability for optimal market performance.

Order Expiration and Trade Limits: Built-in features to ensure compliance with prop firm rules, including trade expiration and position limits.

Golden Crown EA identifies breakout opportunities using historical highs and lows on the XAU/USD chart. It strategically places buy and sell stop orders at prime levels, supported by dynamic trailing stops and advanced filtering systems (News, RSI, and MA). These filters ensure high-precision trades by avoiding unfavorable market conditions, giving traders an edge in meeting prop firm objectives with steady, controlled gains.

With its enhanced feature set, Golden Crown EA is the ultimate solution for traders seeking consistent profitability while adhering to the rigorous demands of prop firm challenges.