SMC Structure Markup

Overview

The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions.

Key Features

  1. Market Structure Analysis

    • The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure, including:
      • Break of Structure (BOS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points.
      • Change of Character (CHoCH): Identifies potential trend reversals, marked by a shift in price direction.
      • Inducement (IDM): Shows pullback points in the trend, highlighting possible retracement zones.

  2. Definition of BOS and CHoCH

    • A valid BOS or CHoCH is marked when a candle closes at a specific price level, followed by a retracement to the last valid pullback (IDM). This confirmation method enhances the accuracy of each structure's signal, allowing traders to rely on clear and validated structural changes.

  3. Customizable Settings Panel

    • The indicator features a comprehensive settings panel, allowing users to adjust parameters according to their trading style and preference. You can modify settings related to BOS, CHoCH, IDM, display preferences, color schemes, and more, tailoring the indicator to suit any trading strategy.

How to Use

  1. Setting Up the Indicator

    • Load the indicator onto your chart and adjust the settings based on your desired market structure sensitivity and visibility.

  2. Interpreting the Signals

    • Break of Structure (BOS): Indicates a continuation of the current trend. Use BOS signals to confirm the trend direction and plan entries or exits.
    • Change of Character (CHoCH): Signals potential trend reversals. CHoCH markers are particularly useful for spotting shifts in the market, helping to adjust trading strategies.
    • Inducement (IDM): Highlights pullbacks, which can serve as potential entry points after a trend continuation or reversal.

  3. Customization for Flexibility

    • Use the settings panel to adjust line styles, colors, and other parameters to suit your trading strategy. With these adjustments, you can emphasize certain elements or fine-tune the indicator to identify specific structural patterns in various market conditions.


FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
Joseph Okou
346
Joseph Okou 2025.08.13 09:42 
 

Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
7488
Réponse du développeur Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi 2025.10.03 17:55
You can buy the source code
90146533
14
90146533 2025.07.18 20:43 
 

npd lubdub
40
npd lubdub 2025.07.16 11:32 
 

mishaysabelle
14
mishaysabelle 2025.06.15 14:11 
 

Lydia Kwarteng
1610
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 11:36 
 

Benjamin Afedzie
3122
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 18:59 
 

Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
470
Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2025.04.05 18:29 
 

SACABOLLOS TIN
54
SACABOLLOS TIN 2025.03.09 23:22 
 

Kran5
384
Kran5 2025.03.02 02:28 
 

nitin atpadkar
27
nitin atpadkar 2025.02.25 10:43 
 

Muhammad.usama
14
Muhammad.usama 2025.02.09 23:40 
 

Ainur
43
Ainur 2025.01.14 13:28 
 

VIKRAM SINGH
21
VIKRAM SINGH 2025.01.03 16:43 
 

saleh sayed
60
saleh sayed 2024.12.21 19:26 
 

Collins M
63
Collins M 2024.11.10 13:24 
 

