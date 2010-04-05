Fx Empower Pro Robot

The Forex Empower EA Is a Fully automated trading robot.

The user can choose the number of trades the EA should open at a time.

The user can choose to open break even stop loss or turn it off.

The user can choose to turn on or off trailing stop loss.

The user can open trades via the open trades button, trades are opened with Stop loss and take profit, number of trades opened per click can be controlled.

The user can Exit trades via the emergency close trades button. All opened trades at the chart where the robot is running will be closed.