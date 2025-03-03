Alfa 24 Boom and Crash
- Experts
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- Version: 1.400
- Updated: 3 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Alfa 24 Boom and Crash
Time Filter when activated allows you to specify precise trading start and stop hours for your strategy.
Strategy option allows you to chose wether to trade a Boom intex or a Crash index.
Trade mode: This option gives you the flexibility to chose between Highly aggressive trading style to a Highly Conservative method.
Trend Mode: This functionality helps you defined wether to trade Mode 1 which is more of trend trading or mode 2 which is a breakout strategy.
Breakeven: This option helps you enhances your risk management approach.
No of Positions: Specify the number of positions to open per signal.
Trend Time Filter: Determines HTF which should be used for price action
Trailing Stop : Logs in profitable trades in strong trending markets.
No martingale or grid system
Enhanced risk management with trailing stop
Flexible trading modes to suit various risk tolerance
For any challange or difficulties you face in setting up the EA to trade. Also dont forget to contact to get set optimized files tried and tested with confidence. The set files are crucial for your success trading any Boom or Crash Pair successfully.
dont hesitate to contact for assistance. To get set files more help on how to configure your EA, inbox developer for personal assistance through Mql5 massage box