Alfa 24 Boom and Crash

Advanced Trend-Following Expert Advisor for Boom & Crash Indexes

Description:

Alfa 24 EA is a trading system designed to capitalize on trends in Boom & Crash indexes. This expert advisor combines cutting-edge technology with advanced market analysis to provide consistent trading results. Alfa 24 is expertly designed for Boom and Crash indexes. Tailored to deliver precision and adaptability, this expert advisor (EA) empowers traders to trade effortlessly while optimizing risk management. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, Alfa 24 offers versatility and control to suit your trading style.

Features:

Time Filter when activated allows you to specify precise trading start and stop hours for your strategy.

Strategy option allows you to chose wether to trade a Boom intex or a Crash index.

Trade mode: This option gives you the flexibility to chose between Highly aggressive trading style to a Highly Conservative method.

Trend Mode: This functionality helps you defined wether to trade Mode 1 which is more of trend trading or mode 2 which is a breakout strategy.

Breakeven: This option helps you enhances your risk management approach.

No of Positions: Specify the number of positions to open per signal.

Trend Time Filter: Determines HTF which should be used for price action