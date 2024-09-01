Ekom Spike Detector
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 May 2025
Ekom Spike Detector
Navigate the volatile world of Boom and Crash indices with the Ekom Spike Detector Indicator. This powerful tool detects explosive price movements, providing traders with precise buy and sell signals 24/7.
Key Features:
Spike Detection: Identify high-probability spike patterns in real-time
Clear Visual Signals: Displays clear buy and sell arrows on the chart for easy decision-making
Customizable: Easily switch from either Boom based on individuals choice
Reliable: Tested on historical data to ensure consistent performance
User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, even for novice traders
Advantages
Minimize Risk: Avoid false signals and minimize potential losses
Improve Trading: Enhance your trading strategy with accurate and reliable signals
Compatible: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform
Timeframes: Key timeframes supported (M5 to any HTF of choice for Boom indices )
Indices: Boom indexes only.
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