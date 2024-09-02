Ekom Spike Detector Pro

5
Ekom Spike Detector Pro

Take your trading to the next level with the Ekom Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator Pro, designed for serious traders who demand more. This advanced version provides:

Key Features:

Accurate Spike Detection: Identify high-probability spike patterns in real-time using price action

Clear Visual Signals: Displays clear buy and sell arrows on the chart for easy decision-making

Alert options

     MT5 Alert/Notification to receive alerts on your mobile when signal detected
     Sound Alerts when connected to PC
     Mini-Telegram SMS option where u can link to your telegram channel to receive alerts

     Settings : Use Default settings for Best performance. Only switch between Boom index or Crash index depending on what you want to trade. 

Customizable: easily change arrows and line colors and also select wether Boom or Crash

signals to.

Trend Filter option: Comes with a build in trend filter option

Reliable: Tested on historical data to ensure consistent performance

User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, even for novice traders

Version 2 and Version 3.1 all combined into one product.

Advantages

Comprehensive Coverage: Highly Precise arrow signals for all Boom and Crash Indices

Trend Filters: Advanced trend analysis to minimize false signals

Take Profit Levels: helping you lock in profits and manage risk effectively.

Compatible: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform

Timeframes for Version 2: Timeframe supported

    Boom/Crash 300 (1 minutes and above) 

    Boom/Crash 500 (5 minutes and above)

     Boom/Crash 900 (5 minutes and above)

     Boom/Crash 1000 (15 minutes and above best)

Timeframes for Version 3.1:  from 5m-1D timeframes. This version is suitable for scalping, day trading and swing traders (5m timeframe to 1D timeframe) 

Indices: Boom 300, Crash 300, Boom 500, Crash 500, Boom 1000, Crash 1000, Boom 900 and Crash 900

Enjoy enhanced trading performance and maximize your potential with the Ekom Boom and Crash Spike Indicator Pro.

For any kind of assistance on how to trade, manage risk ,  contact developer through inbox using Mql5 message box  for personal assistance https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndamcedrick/messages
Reviews 2
Antonio Villanueva
143
Antonio Villanueva 2026.03.26 23:08 
 

Hi, the indicator is good, and I see that it was updated to 3.50. I tried to do it and I get the same version, 3.40.

italo5
95
italo5 2025.04.13 00:30 
 

Great indicator The indicators are excellent, very precise, and above all, they are always focused on continuous improvement. 10/10

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Tangu Cedrick Ndam
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Ukeita Spike Detector Gain and Pain
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Ladifancy (Adaptive Range Breakout EA For Gold) Adaptive Range Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD only.  Designed with advance risk management strategies to pass Propfirm challenges with ease.  Recommended balance : $200 and above for 0.01 lot . Advisable to use VPS for accurate performance. Recommended Timeframe : 15M timeframe.  LadyFancy is an intraday EA that execute trades based on intelligent price behavior modeling taking a maximum of 1 trade a day. It continuously
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Antonio Villanueva
143
Antonio Villanueva 2026.03.26 23:08 
 

Hi, the indicator is good, and I see that it was updated to 3.50. I tried to do it and I get the same version, 3.40.

italo5
95
italo5 2025.04.13 00:30 
 

Great indicator The indicators are excellent, very precise, and above all, they are always focused on continuous improvement. 10/10

Tangu Cedrick Ndam
3971
Reply from developer Tangu Cedrick Ndam 2025.04.24 15:29
Thank you. Telegram contact (@Elvmcc) for Updated version with more refined features and for any further assistance on how to set up, especially for alerts.
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