Ekom Spike Detector Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.50
- Updated: 20 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Take your trading to the next level with the Ekom Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator Pro, designed for serious traders who demand more. This advanced version provides:
Key Features:
Accurate Spike Detection: Identify high-probability spike patterns in real-time using price action
Clear Visual Signals: Displays clear buy and sell arrows on the chart for easy decision-making
Alert options:
MT5 Alert/Notification to receive alerts on your mobile when signal detected
Sound Alerts when connected to PC
Mini-Telegram SMS option where u can link to your telegram channel to receive alerts
Settings : Use Default settings for Best performance. Only switch between Boom index or Crash index depending on what you want to trade.
Customizable: easily change arrows and line colors and also select wether Boom or Crash
signals to.
Trend Filter option: Comes with a build in trend filter option
Reliable: Tested on historical data to ensure consistent performance
User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, even for novice traders
Version 2 and Version 3.1 all combined into one product.
Advantages
Comprehensive Coverage: Highly Precise arrow signals for all Boom and Crash Indices
Trend Filters: Advanced trend analysis to minimize false signals
Take Profit Levels: helping you lock in profits and manage risk effectively.
Compatible: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform
Timeframes for Version 2: Timeframe supported
Boom/Crash 300 (1 minutes and above)
Boom/Crash 500 (5 minutes and above)
Boom/Crash 900 (5 minutes and above)
Boom/Crash 1000 (15 minutes and above best)
Timeframes for Version 3.1: from 5m-1D timeframes. This version is suitable for scalping, day trading and swing traders (5m timeframe to 1D timeframe)
Indices: Boom 300, Crash 300, Boom 500, Crash 500, Boom 1000, Crash 1000, Boom 900 and Crash 900
Enjoy enhanced trading performance and maximize your potential with the Ekom Boom and Crash Spike Indicator Pro.
Hi, the indicator is good, and I see that it was updated to 3.50. I tried to do it and I get the same version, 3.40.