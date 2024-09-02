Ekom Spike Detector Pro

Take your trading to the next level with the Ekom Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator Pro, designed for serious traders who demand more. This advanced version provides:

Key Features:

Accurate Spike Detection: Identify high-probability spike patterns in real-time using price action

Clear Visual Signals: Displays clear buy and sell arrows on the chart for easy decision-making

Alert options:

MT5 Alert/Notification to receive alerts on your mobile when signal detected

Sound Alerts when connected to PC

Mini-Telegram SMS option where u can link to your telegram channel to receive alerts

Settings : Use Default settings for Best performance. Only switch between Boom index or Crash index depending on what you want to trade.

Customizable: easily change arrows and line colors and also select wether Boom or Crash

signals to.

Trend Filter option: Comes with a build in trend filter option

Reliable: Tested on historical data to ensure consistent performance

User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, even for novice traders

Version 2 and Version 3.1 all combined into one product.

Advantages