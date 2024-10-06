Pivot Points Buy Zones Advanced

Detailed Description:

The Pivot Points Buy Zone Advanced Indicator takes the concept of pivot points to a whole new level, providing traders with enhanced functionality, customizations, and in-depth visualizations. Unlike the free basic version, this advanced indicator allows users to customize more settings, analyze current and historical pivot points, enable potential buy (green) and sell (red) set-ups on the chart, use alerts and pop-up messages, ... etc.

Extra Key Advanced Features:

  • Fully Customizable Visual Elements: Traders can now fully customize the appearance of pivot lines, support/resistance levels, and zones, including the ability to show or hide price tags, labels, or historical pivot points.
  • Highlighted Potential Buy and Sell Zones: This advanced version highlights buy (green) and sell (red) zones on the chart as visual rectangles, making it easier for traders to identify potential market entries and exits.
  • Alerts and pop-up messages: Customize your trading notifications by turning on or off real-time alerts and pop-up messages for pivot points and key levels.
  • Buy set-up or/and Sell Set-up:  Tailor your chart display by choosing to show only the Buy Set-up, the Sell Set-up, or both, aligning with your trading strategy.
  • Historical Pivot Point Calculations: Analyze pivot points from previous days and the current day to gain a broader perspective on key price levels and market trends.

    Support: If you have any questions, suggestions, or need assistance with the Pivot Points Buy Zone Advanced Indicator, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I'm here to help you get the most out of this advanced trading tool and maximize your trading success.


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