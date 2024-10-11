Meta Trader AI Bot

SwiftTradeAiBot_V01-1 - Powerful & Efficient Forex Trading Solution

SwiftTradeAiBot_V01-1 is an advanced and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading in the forex market. Tailored for the EURUSD pair, this EA leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profitability, manage risk, and minimize losses with ease. Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders, SwiftTradeAiBot automates the entire trading process, allowing you to focus on strategy rather than execution.

Key Features:

  • Precision Trading: Uses "Every Tick" backtesting model for accurate market entry and exit points.
  • Hedging Enabled: Incorporates hedging strategies to balance risk exposure and improve trade outcomes.
  • Flexible Parameters: Customize your trading experience with a wide range of adjustable settings, allowing full control over your trading approach.
  • High Win Rate: With over 75% of trades closing in profit based on backtested data, this EA delivers consistent performance.
  • Risk Management: Features built-in mechanisms to control drawdown and protect your capital.
  • Minimal Manual Intervention: Once set up, the EA operates fully autonomously, monitoring the market and executing trades as per your settings.

Performance Highlights:(From Back testing)

  • Total Net Profit: $2,296.45 (on a $1,000 initial deposit)
  • Profit Factor: 2.89
  • Win Rate: 75.20%
  • Max Drawdown: 27.09%

Input Parameters:

  1. StopLoss: Set the stop loss level for risk management (default: 0)
  2. TakeProfit: Define your target profit level (default: 0)
  3. LotSize: Adjust the trade size for better control over risk (default: 0.2)
  4. Bear3Only: Option to only trade bear market conditions (default: false)
  5. CloseProfitOrders: Automatically close profitable orders when certain criteria are met (default: true)
  6. TotalProfitToCloseOrders: Set the total profit level to close individual orders (default: 20)
  7. DoHedging: Enable or disable the hedging functionality (default: true)
  8. HedgeRatio: Set the hedging ratio to balance risk between trades (default: 0.5)
  9. MinPipDiffBetwnOrders: Minimum pip difference between hedging orders (default: 50)
  10. BackTesting: Enable or disable backtesting mode (default: true)

Recommended Input Parameters: (for USD1000+ investments and strong currency pairs such as EURUSD)

  1. StopLoss: 0
  2. TakeProfit: 0
  3. LotSize: 0.02
  4. Bear3Only: false
  5. CloseProfitOrders: true
  6. TotalProfitToCloseOrders: 20
  7. DoHedging: true
  8. HedgeRatio: 0.5
  9. MinPipDiffBetwnOrders: 50
  10. BackTesting: false

Please note: Performance varies based on market conditions. Ensure to test the EA in a demo environment before live trading.


