RealCloudv8

  • Indicators
  • Hicham Ait Taleb
    Hicham Ait Taleb

    Hicham Ait Taleb

    3.5 (2)
    I'm a professional trader and experienced developer specializing in Expert Advisors (EAs) and custom indicators for MetaTrader platforms. With a strong background in technical analysis and algorithmic trading, I design and build automated strategies tailored to diverse market conditions. Whether
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
The Real Cloud indicator for MT4 is a popular and useful Forex indicator. This indicator provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trading opportunities in the Forex market. The Real Cloud indicator uses a unique algorithm to analyze price action and generate signals. It is designed to identify strong trends and provide traders with an edge in their trading. The Real Cloud indicator is easy to use and requires no additional setup. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and it will automatically generate signals. The indicator can be used to identify potential buying or selling opportunities. When the indicator detects a strong trend, it will generate a signal. The signal will indicate whether the trend is bullish or bearish, and it will also provide the entry and exit points. The Real Cloud indicator is a great tool for both beginner and experienced traders. It is simple to use and requires no additional setup. The indicator can be used to identify strong trends and provide traders with an edge in their trading. With the Real Cloud indicator, traders can easily identify potential trading opportunities and take advantage of them.


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