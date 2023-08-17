DeviationScaledMAV1

The "Deviation Scaled Moving Average Crosses" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It facilitates informed trading decisions by visually presenting the interaction between two moving averages, both of which are smoothed and scaled to offer enhanced insights into market trends. This custom indicator is developed by mladen and is copyright-protected for the year 2023.





Using a unique approach, the indicator displays two types of deviation scaled moving averages (DSMA) on a price chart: a fast DSMA and a slow DSMA. The fast DSMA reacts more responsively to recent price movements, while the slow DSMA provides a broader perspective on market trends. These two moving averages are thoughtfully scaled and colored to provide a clear visual distinction between them.





Key Features:





Fast and slow deviation scaled moving averages offer a dynamic view of market trends.

The indicator dynamically adjusts to different market conditions, optimizing its responsiveness.

Customizable input parameters allow traders to fine-tune the fast and slow periods and choose from various applied price types.

Color-coded plot lines make it easy to identify crossovers and divergences between the two moving averages.

The indicator's robust algorithm calculates deviation scaled moving averages, taking into account price deviations and trends.

Traders can easily integrate this indicator into their trading strategies for enhanced decision-making.

How It Works:

The indicator's calculation process involves filtering price data to reduce noise and then applying scaling and smoothing techniques to derive the deviation scaled moving averages. These values are plotted on the price chart, helping traders identify potential trend changes, reversals, or momentum shifts. The dynamic color scheme further aids in interpreting the evolving relationship between the fast and slow DSMA lines.





This indicator is an invaluable addition to any trader's toolkit, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics and assisting in making timely and informed trading decisions. Its user-friendly design, customizable parameters, and unique approach to moving averages make it a must-have for both novice and experienced traders seeking to navigate the complex world of financial markets.





Disclaimer: The information provided by this indicator should be used as a supplementary tool for trading decisions and not solely relied upon. Traders are advised to conduct thorough analysis and consider other factors before executing trades. The indicator's developer, Robben, can be contacted at Robbenovic11@gmail.com for further inquiries or support.