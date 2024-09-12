My Trading Journal

5

Tired of the cluttered, complex reports in MetaTrader? Say hello to a cleaner, more streamlined way to track your trades.

My new Utility/Expert Advisor is designed to provide you with an easy-to-read, minimalist view of your trading performance.


This EA is currently available for free while I gather feedback and continue to improve its functionality. Although I am open to suggestions, please understand that development is proceeding alongside other commitments.


Key Features:

Account Balance Line Chart

Track the evolution of your account balance over time with a straightforward line chart. Instantly see how your account is performing, and observe trends in your trading history at a glance.


Win/Loss Ratio Bar Chart

A day-by-day visualization of your profits and losses, grouped by daily trading sessions. Green bars represent winning trades, while red bars display losses, helping you quickly identify good and bad trading days. The Charts update as soon as you close a deal.

Detailed Statistics Table

The EA includes all the key metrics you need to analyze your trading performance:

  • Total Net Profit
  • Total Trades
  • Win/Loss Ratio
  • Profit Trades
  • Loss Trades
  • SL/TP Ratio
  • ROI (% of Account Balance)
  • Short Trades Won
  • Long Trades Won
  • Average Profit Trade
  • Average Loss Trade
  • Largest Profit Trade
  • Largest Loss Trade


Why Choose This EA?

Minimalist and Easy to Understand: No overwhelming data, just the essentials you need to stay on top of your trading performance.
Instant Visualization: Quickly spot trends and review performance without sifting through countless reports.

Perfect for:

Traders who want a simplified, visual trading journal.
Those looking to quickly analyze their trade history without the complexity.


Ready to take control of your trading performance?

Download now and get a clearer overview of your trades!

Reviews 3
Michel
177
Michel 2024.12.05 19:38 
 

Thx its working now.

update: Only con i see now is that is not available with my propfirm accounts. Apparently they block it??

LEGARDA .-.
68
LEGARDA .-. 2024.11.27 03:49 
 

Nice

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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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MyTradingHistory
Max Timur Soenmez
Libraries
An easy-to-use library that provides developers with straightforward access to key trading statistics for their MQL5 EAs. Available methods from the library: Account Data & Profit: GetAccountBalance() : Returns the current account balance. GetProfit() : Returns the net profit from all trades. GetDeposit() : Returns the total amount of deposits. GetWithdrawal() : Returns the total amount of withdrawals. Trading Analysis: GetProfitTrades() : Returns the number of profitable trades. GetLossTrades()
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Michel
177
Michel 2024.12.05 19:38 
 

Thx its working now.

update: Only con i see now is that is not available with my propfirm accounts. Apparently they block it??

Max Timur Soenmez
1150
Reply from developer Max Timur Soenmez 2025.06.23 14:33
Regarding prop firm accounts, yes, many prop firms restrict or block the use of custom Expert Advisors or utilities for security and risk control reasons. Unfortunately, that’s outside of our control
LEGARDA .-.
68
LEGARDA .-. 2024.11.27 03:49 
 

Nice

vladinn67
14
vladinn67 2024.11.13 23:56 
 

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