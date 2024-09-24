Gold One MT4

Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex,

Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots.





Features:

Ideal for prop firm challenges.

Suitable for all account sizes, including low capitals.

NO Grid and NO martingale

100% Fully automated

This robot employs the most recent, cutting-edge, and advanced gold-specific indicators with unmatched accuracy in identifying buying and selling points. It represents a revolutionary breakthrough in gold trading within the Forex market. This innovation is the culmination of over a decade of research, trial and error, and extensive testing, incorporating insights from leading gold trading experts. By leveraging sophisticated gold trading patterns, our robot ensures peace of mind, allowing you to monitor its fully automated trades without stress. The numerous test results over the years clearly demonstrate the superior performance of our robot.





Other key features

Automatically trades on XAUUSD symbol currency pair. Each trade is protected by SL and Both TP and SL can vary base on market conditions. Very easy to install, no need to change settings and only run it on XAUUSD H1 once Recommended to use VPS to keep EA running 24/7 with low latency L ow spread broker recommended M inimum initial deposit: $500 for accounts News and alternative settings in Telegram channel





Link to MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122300





While "Gold one" excels in diligence and precision, Forex trading inherently involves unpredictability. We are committed to keeping our exclusive robot continuously updated and supporting you throughout your trading journey. Therefore, after purchase, join our Telegram channel for updates and exclusive offers.





Our product is exclusively available on the MQL5 website to ensure authenticity and support.

Best wishes for your exceptional profitability.