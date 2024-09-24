Gold One MT4

3.3

Gold One MT4

Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex,

Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots.


Features: 

Ideal for prop firm challenges.

Suitable for all account  sizes, including low capitals.

NO Grid and NO martingale

100% Fully automated

This robot employs the most recent, cutting-edge, and advanced gold-specific indicators with unmatched accuracy in identifying buying and selling points. It represents a revolutionary breakthrough in gold trading within the Forex market. This innovation is the culmination of over a decade of research, trial and error, and extensive testing, incorporating insights from leading gold trading experts. By leveraging sophisticated gold trading patterns, our robot ensures peace of mind, allowing you to monitor its fully automated trades without stress. The numerous test results over the years clearly demonstrate the superior performance of our robot.


Other key features
Automatically trades on XAUUSD symbol currency pair.
Each trade is protected by SL and Both TP and SL can vary base on market conditions.
Very easy to install, no need to change settings and only run it on XAUUSD H1 once
Recommended to use VPS to keep EA running 24/7 with low latency
Low spread broker recommended 
Minimum initial deposit: $500 for accounts
News and alternative settings in Telegram channel 


Link to MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122300


While "Gold one" excels in diligence and precision, Forex trading inherently involves unpredictability. We are committed to keeping our exclusive robot continuously updated and supporting you throughout your trading journey. Therefore, after purchase, join our Telegram channel for updates and exclusive offers.


Our product is exclusively available on the MQL5 website to ensure authenticity and support.

Best wishes for your exceptional profitability.

Reviews 10
15077783829
22
15077783829 2025.01.16 15:03 
 

Hello, may I ask why there are trading orders in the backtest history but no trading orders in live trading? I haven't adjusted any parameters. But there are just no trading orders at all from Monday to Thursday, while there were trades in the backtest history. I have already updated to version 2.71, and it was previously version 2.62.

Aliff Azman
37
Aliff Azman 2024.12.26 03:05 
 

I just started using this EA in real account and I insist to run on 2nd of January 2025 until today 7th of January 2025 surprisingly my profit already reached 100%. I saw others comment about people giving bad review about this EA. I think u guys should fully study first this setting before u run in real account.

Omar Alsaleem
1787
Omar Alsaleem 2024.11.29 20:31 
 

This EA is good but needs some patience.

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
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Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
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4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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2.79 (52)
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Gold One  MT5 Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex, Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots. Features:  Ideal for prop firm challenges. Suitable for all account  sizes, including low capitals. NO   Grid and   NO   martingale 100% Fully automated This robot employs the most recent, cutting-edge, and advanced gold-specific indicat
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EuroOne Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex, Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots. Instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760128 MQL5 Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/alphaaiforex Features:  Special input for Prop firms to make TP and SL slightly random for each client to make sure its Ideal for prop
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maihobac
57
maihobac 2025.02.08 14:11 
 

Chạy thử 1 tháng nhưng lỗ. Quan sát cách vào lệnh thật ngu ngốc. Không đáng để mua.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:39
Hi. A new version is coming. Please send me a direct message!
Xiongan Xu
451
Xiongan Xu 2025.01.29 12:49 
 

I haven't made any profit for a month and have suffered significant losses.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.02.01 09:10
I’m really sorry to hear about your experience, and I completely understand how disheartening it must be to go through a month without profits and face significant losses. Your feedback is important, and I’m here to help you through this. GoldOne, like any trading tool, relies on market conditions, and unfortunately, no EA can guarantee consistent profits, especially during periods of high volatility or unfavorable market trends. I recently updated the EA and fixed several issues to improve its performance, but it still needs time to prove itself under different market conditions. Trading is a long-term journey, and short-term results may not always reflect the EA’s potential. That said, I’d like to personally review your settings and trading conditions to ensure everything is optimized for your account. Sometimes, small adjustments can make a big difference in performance. Additionally, I’ve shared live trading results in the Telegram group for 4 different brokers, so you can compare and see how GoldOne performs under various conditions. Please message me directly, and I’ll work with you to address your concerns and improve your results. Your satisfaction is my priority, and I’m committed to helping you achieve better outcomes. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this together.
carlos33
1053
carlos33 2025.01.24 13:39 
 

STUPiD SCAM EA, HABIB IS ANOTHER SCAM TOO, THE MOST IDIOT EA EVER.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.02.01 09:09
I’m truly sorry to hear about your experience, and I completely understand how frustrating it can be to see losses, especially when trading with low risk. Please know that your concerns are valid, and I’m here to help. GoldOne, like any trading tool, is not immune to market volatility, and unfortunately, no EA can guarantee 100% winning trades. However, I’d like to take a closer look at your settings and trading conditions to ensure everything is optimized for your account. Sometimes, small adjustments can make a significant difference. I’ve also shared my live trading results in the Telegram group for 4 different brokers, so you can compare and see how GoldOne performs under various conditions. If you’d like, I can guide you through the settings or suggest adjustments to better align with your risk tolerance. Please feel free to message me directly, and I’ll personally assist you in resolving this issue. Your satisfaction is my priority, and I’m committed to helping you achieve better results. Thank you for your feedback, and I appreciate your patience as we work through this together.
15077783829
22
15077783829 2025.01.16 15:03 
 

Hello, may I ask why there are trading orders in the backtest history but no trading orders in live trading? I haven't adjusted any parameters. But there are just no trading orders at all from Monday to Thursday, while there were trades in the backtest history. I have already updated to version 2.71, and it was previously version 2.62.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.01.22 20:32
Hello there are some issues which will be fixed by weekend
Michael John Malkinson
850
Michael John Malkinson 2025.01.05 06:30 
 

Updated review - I realised today this EA has been modifying the SL's of my other trades from others EA's (With completely different Magic Numbers) Once I realised and looked back through my Journal, this EA has been responsible for me losing ALOT of trades that would have won.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.01.20 09:40
Hi yes unfortunately there is a bug in trailing which i will fix in a few days
Jun Ito
703
Jun Ito 2025.01.03 22:01 
 

Backtesting and forwarding are completely different. It's just garbage.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.01.06 09:40
Hello, I would like to address the issues that have been raised and assure you that I have been diligently working on these matters for the past several weeks. As I have mentioned in both my Telegram and MQL5 channels, an update is scheduled for release this week. I kindly ask for your patience during this time and encourage you to give the EA an opportunity to reach its full potential. To stay informed and receive the latest updates, please join the channels I have shared with you. Rest assured, everything is on track, and I am confident that the situation will be resolved to your satisfaction soon. Thank you for your understanding and support.
UPDATE: after long talk and realizing you only purchased the EA 5 days ago (which 2 of them was weekend) and this review is only after a few days of results it feels this review is base on emotions and some other external factors without giving the EA an actual opportunity.
Aliff Azman
37
Aliff Azman 2024.12.26 03:05 
 

I just started using this EA in real account and I insist to run on 2nd of January 2025 until today 7th of January 2025 surprisingly my profit already reached 100%. I saw others comment about people giving bad review about this EA. I think u guys should fully study first this setting before u run in real account.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:39
Thank you!
Omar Alsaleem
1787
Omar Alsaleem 2024.11.29 20:31 
 

This EA is good but needs some patience.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:40
I'm happy to hear that the EA has worked for you!
Sheng Hui Lai
287
Sheng Hui Lai 2024.11.25 13:26 
 

2024/11/28開出多單 很棒的利潤感謝作家 每天有 5~10%利潤 小資本可參考

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:40
Thanks a lot!
jaichandrasekar
67
jaichandrasekar 2024.11.13 13:41 
 

I have purchased different EA with fancy words like AI, Neural etc..and i have this Gold One...so what is the difference , the fancy BOTs makes you think oh its going to make a ton of money but all it did for me was make huge loss and tiny profits...and on the other hand Gold One has not fancy words yet makes a good profit. I would really recommend this product, purchase it when u have opportunity as this bot is going to be removed soon i beleive...so buy it now, you will not regret, atleast so far i have not regretted...and the developer is good, very helpful and answers any questions that you may have.. well deserved 5 *'s

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:40
Thank you my friend!
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