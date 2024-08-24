Nasdaq diamond EA

Hello traders. My NASDAQ EA is a powerhouse in the world of trading, designed specifically to excel in scalping. With lightning-fast execution, it identifies and capitalizes on even the smallest price fluctuations, making it a master at extracting quick profits from the market. Its sophisticated algorithms analyze real-time data with precision, allowing it to enter and exit trades at the perfect moments. This sharp focus on timing amplifies your profit potential, turning short-term market movements into substantial gains. Whether the market is rising or falling, my EA adapts seamlessly, ensuring consistent and optimized returns. it has undergone thorough testing and displays very good profits. it is currently running on various accounts and so far the feedback has been positive.

This bot’s algorithm has been rigorously tested and fine-tuned specifically for the daily time frame, where it performs at its peak. By optimizing trade entry and exit points, it transforms minor market fluctuations into significant profits. To unlock its full potential and amplify your returns, using it on the daily time frame is essential. Keep in mind that this EA has been designed to be traded on the nasdaq chart. 

It's crucial to pair the EA with a broker that offers low spreads. Since the bot's strategy relies on scalping small price movements, even a slight increase in spread can significantly impact profitability. A low-spread broker ensures that your trades are executed with minimal cost, allowing the bot to maximize its efficiency and amplify your profits. To fully leverage the bot’s capabilities, choosing the right broker is key.


Setup:

  • Currency pair: US100, UT100Roll.
  • Timeframe: Daily
  • Minimum deposit: any
  • Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads

Charactersitics:

  • Built-in automatic lot bidding function.
  • Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
  • Very easy to install; no need to change settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (this EA could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.



















