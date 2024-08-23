MaxNinjya20

This EA has been winning steadily for seven years in the strategy tester. I haven't tested it further because it would be pointless to do so, but I think it would produce the same results.


This is because the logic is designed to not lose in any market environment.


Performance over seven years: About 3 times. In a world where economic commentators say that a 7% annual interest rate is considered genius, this EA has earned 42% annual interest.


This Max Ninjya is a genuine and authentic EA.


Anyone with a discerning eye should be able to tell.


I have created thousands of EAs so far, but I can say with confidence that this is the best.


The seven years I have tested it have included some pretty big turning points, such as Brexit, the birth of President Trump, the global economic problems caused by COVID, and the problems between Russia and Ukraine, but it has overcome all of these completely automatically without any adjustments or curve fitting.


In truth, you don't need to adjust the parameters.


You no longer need to worry about money. Max Ninjya will continue to earn you money without a break.


