Star light

The main target is EURJPY.

This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position.

It does not use the martingale method or grid.

This program is intended for long-term operation over several years.





Entry triggers:

[level1]

1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry

2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry

[level2]

1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specified difference = BUY entry

2. Rise → Rise → Fall after a gap → Fall lower than the specified difference = SELL entry





That's all it is.

In addition, there is a function to define Support Line / Resistance Line and suppress entry at approximate values.

The main target is EURJPY, but it can also be used for other Forex and Stocks.









Other features:

"trailing stop" - Sets sl in the profit-taking range. Operation steps are automatic.

"Support / Resistance Line depth" - Sets Support / Resistance Line (Support line: Sell order at a price below N% from the lowest price, Resistance line: Prevents Buy order at a price above N% from the highest price)

"Shutdown target profit" - Sets the target amount and closes the position and stops operation when the available margin exceeds the set value.





Disclaimer:

In principle, all held positions will be settled when the unrealized loss exceeds 80% of the balance. (This value can be reduced)

Please note that if the set value of Lots is less than the minimum value of the symbol, the minimum lot will be automatically assigned and trading will be attempted.

By purchasing or renting EA, you agree that the creator is not liable for any damages caused by the use of this program.





Risk warning:

This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data are not a guarantee of future results.

Please be aware that there is a risk of losing funds.





Created by KOKONOE - 2024