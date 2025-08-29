Search light mini

This EA trades CFD stocks (mainly NASDAQ stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix) without using martingale or Bollinger band strategies.
Entry points are determined based on local chart fluctuations, with the aim of long-term stable operation.
An initial margin of 1000 USD or more is recommended.

Features:
Entry points are determined based on the following criteria:
- Down → Down → Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = BUY entry
- Up → Up → Down → Up + Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = SELL entry

It's that simple.

[Input Parameters]
EA name :: No editing required
Magic number :: No editing required
Lots :: (Invalid)
BUY TP value :: TP setting point. The numerical level may vary depending on the broker.
SELL TP value :: TP setting point. The numerical level may vary depending on the broker.
SL value :: SL setting point
Time_frame :: Timeframe
Candle differential buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry
Candle differential sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry
Trailing stop :: SL tracking in the direction of profit
Buy orders density per candle :: Maximum number of positions per candle
Sell orders density per candle :: Maximum number of positions per candle
Max multiple orders :: Maximum number of positions
Support / Resistance Line depth :: Specifies whether to prohibit orders from N% from the most recent high and low.
Support / Resistance Line distance :: Specifies the range for determining the most recent support / resistance line.
Auto lot (experimental) :: (Invalid)
Risk level of auto lot :: (Invalid)
Wait BUY for X% of bar to elapse (experimental) :: Determines whether to enter when N% of the time frame has elapsed from the beginning of the bar.
Wait SELL for X% of bar to elapse (experimental) :: Determines whether to enter when N% of the time frame has elapsed from the beginning of the bar.
Start time :: EA operation start time.
End time :: EA operation end time.
Close position outside time range :: Closes the position at the end of operation time.
Close positions N bars ago (0=off) :: Stop loss in hours. Closes a losing position every N lots since the position was opened.
Close an old Buy position: Closes a BUY position by hour.
Close an old Sell position: Closes a SELL position by hour.
Shutdown target profit: Closes and shuts down a position when the equity reaches the entered value.
Loss of Shutdown Target: Closes and shuts down a position when the unrealized loss as a percentage of the balance reaches N%.

Risk Warning:
This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data do not guarantee future results.
Please be aware of the risk of losing funds.

Disclaimer:
Please note that if the set lot value is less than the symbol's minimum, the minimum lot size will be automatically assigned and a trade will be attempted.
By purchasing this EA, you agree that the author is not liable for any damages arising from the use of this program.

Created by KOKONOE - 2025
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