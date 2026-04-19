# Search Light CFD





Search Light CFD is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that automates CFD trading using a proprietary algorithm.





## Specifications





| Item | Details |

| :--- | :--- |

| **Program Type** | MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) |

| **Version** | 7.3 |

| **Copyright** | Copyright 2024, KOKONOE |

| **Key Features** | Trend following, dynamic order management, trailing stop, automatic stop/resume based on profit/loss limits |





## Overview





Based on a proprietary algorithm, this EA detects price "differentials" and candlestick movements to determine entry points.

In addition to entry logic, it offers advanced risk and capital management features designed for long-term operation, such as dynamic order density adjustment based on drawdown and automatic suspension after reaching target profit.





## Key Features





### 1. Entry Logic





- **Trend Detection**

On a specified timeframe, the EA compares recent highs/lows with the current price differential (candle differential) and enters trades in the direction of the trend when conditions are met.





- **Order Density Control**

The maximum number of orders allowed within a single candlestick can be limited separately for buy and sell positions.





### 2. Risk & Capital Management





- **DD-step (Dynamic Multi-Order System)**

The maximum number of simultaneous orders increases dynamically based on drawdown (DD).

When drawdown recovers, the limit automatically returns to its original value.





- **Trailing Stop**

Once profit reaches a specified level (Trail Start), the stop loss is automatically updated while maintaining a fixed distance (Trail Buffer), securing profits.





- **Target Profit (Auto Stop on Profit)**

When account balance reaches a specified target rate (e.g., 115%), all positions are closed and trading is suspended for a defined period (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.).





- **Loss Cut (Auto Stop on Loss)**

If unrealized losses exceed a specified percentage of the balance (e.g., 30%), all positions are force-closed and trading is paused for a certain period to reduce risk.





### 3. Start-Off Function





- Includes a waiting feature that blocks new entries until a specified number of days has passed since activation or until a specific day of the week is reached.





### 4. User Interface (UI)





- Displays the following information in real time on the chart for quick status monitoring:

- Currency pair, drawdown rate, spread

- Magic number, target margin, time remaining until next candle

- Auto lot settings, DD-step status

- Scheduled resume time when trading is paused





## Parameter Settings (Excerpt)





| Variable Name | Default Value | Description |

| :--- | :--- | :--- |

| `EAName` | "Search light CFD" | EA display name |

| `MagicNum` | 200003 | Magic number |

| `DefaultLots` | 0.01 | Base lot size |

| `BuyTPPoints` | 1500 | Take profit for buy (points) |

| `SellTPPoints` | 260 | Take profit for sell (points) |

| `UseTrailStop` | true | Enable trailing stop |

| `TargetProfitRate` | 1.15 | Target profit rate (1.15 = 115%) |

| `TargetLossPct` | 30 | Maximum loss percentage (%) |





## Notes





- This EA is **for hedging accounts only**.



