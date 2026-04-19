Search light CFD

# Search Light CFD

Search Light CFD is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that automates CFD trading using a proprietary algorithm.

## Specifications

| Item | Details |
| :--- | :--- |
| **Program Type** | MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) |
| **Version** | 7.3 |
| **Copyright** | Copyright 2024, KOKONOE |
| **Key Features** | Trend following, dynamic order management, trailing stop, automatic stop/resume based on profit/loss limits |

## Overview

Based on a proprietary algorithm, this EA detects price "differentials" and candlestick movements to determine entry points.  
In addition to entry logic, it offers advanced risk and capital management features designed for long-term operation, such as dynamic order density adjustment based on drawdown and automatic suspension after reaching target profit.

## Key Features

### 1. Entry Logic

- **Trend Detection**  
  On a specified timeframe, the EA compares recent highs/lows with the current price differential (candle differential) and enters trades in the direction of the trend when conditions are met.

- **Order Density Control**  
  The maximum number of orders allowed within a single candlestick can be limited separately for buy and sell positions.

### 2. Risk & Capital Management

- **DD-step (Dynamic Multi-Order System)**  
  The maximum number of simultaneous orders increases dynamically based on drawdown (DD).  
  When drawdown recovers, the limit automatically returns to its original value.

- **Trailing Stop**  
  Once profit reaches a specified level (Trail Start), the stop loss is automatically updated while maintaining a fixed distance (Trail Buffer), securing profits.

- **Target Profit (Auto Stop on Profit)**  
  When account balance reaches a specified target rate (e.g., 115%), all positions are closed and trading is suspended for a defined period (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.).

- **Loss Cut (Auto Stop on Loss)**  
  If unrealized losses exceed a specified percentage of the balance (e.g., 30%), all positions are force-closed and trading is paused for a certain period to reduce risk.

### 3. Start-Off Function

- Includes a waiting feature that blocks new entries until a specified number of days has passed since activation or until a specific day of the week is reached.

### 4. User Interface (UI)

- Displays the following information in real time on the chart for quick status monitoring:
  - Currency pair, drawdown rate, spread
  - Magic number, target margin, time remaining until next candle
  - Auto lot settings, DD-step status
  - Scheduled resume time when trading is paused

## Parameter Settings (Excerpt)

| Variable Name | Default Value | Description |
| :--- | :--- | :--- |
| `EAName` | "Search light CFD" | EA display name |
| `MagicNum` | 200003 | Magic number |
| `DefaultLots` | 0.01 | Base lot size |
| `BuyTPPoints` | 1500 | Take profit for buy (points) |
| `SellTPPoints` | 260 | Take profit for sell (points) |
| `UseTrailStop` | true | Enable trailing stop |
| `TargetProfitRate` | 1.15 | Target profit rate (1.15 = 115%) |
| `TargetLossPct` | 30 | Maximum loss percentage (%) |

## Notes

- This EA is **for hedging accounts only**.

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