White Light POC (WLP)



Experience precision in trading analysis with White Light POC (WLP), a meticulously designed powerful tool for traders seeking accurate Point of Control (POC) calculations. This advanced indicator has been crafted with a focus on efficiency and adaptability, ensuring seamless integration into Expert Advisors or other indicators through a convenient copybuffer interface.

Features:

Lightweight Efficiency: White Light POC (WLP) offers a streamlined solution that provides POC calculations with minimal resource consumption. Its lightweight design ensures swift processing without compromising accuracy.

Customizable Parameters: Tailor your analysis to your trading style. WLP empowers you with a range of customizable parameters, including selecting different timeframes, volume type (real or ticks), update interval (data refresh frequency), the number of candles for plotting historical data, and the choice of POC calculation type (all data or trade-specific data).

Seamless Integration: Whether you're an algorithmic trader or a technical analysis enthusiast, WLP seamlessly integrates into your trading arsenal. It can be easily utilized within Expert Advisors or incorporated into other indicators through a copybuffer, enhancing your trading strategies.

Precise POC Calculation: White Light POC utilizes proprietary algorithms to provide accurate Point of Control calculations. This market profile indicator helps identify price levels where trading activity is concentrated, assisting in making informed trading decisions.

Real-time Updates: Stay ahead of the market with real-time updates. WLP allows you to receive updated data at defined intervals, ensuring you have the latest information at your fingertips.

Flexible Plotting: Plot historical data over a specified number of candles, providing a comprehensive view of how POC levels have evolved over time. This historical context can guide your trading strategies.

Trade-specific Insights: Choose between analyzing all available data or focusing exclusively on trade-specific data. This flexibility allows you to tailor your analysis to different trading scenarios.

Elevate your trading experience with White Light POC (WLP) and unlock the power of precise Point of Control calculations. Empower your trading decisions with this indispensable tool that combines accuracy, adaptability, and efficiency.

