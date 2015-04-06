EMA Grid FX

For trading on M15 currency pair EURUSD
A good robot for trading in any currency - with the proper settings (example EMA_Signal 10 EMA_Trend 60 Take Profit - 0.2-0.3 Lots - 0.20-0.28) - on non-USD currency pairs gives up to 100 percent per month . On USD - more than 100 percent per year - it all depends on the broker you choose. The trading system is based on the EMA indicator - the price is below the indicator - buy, the price is above the indicator - sell - a grid trading strategy, but the larger the balance, the more orders will be opened.
|
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
| (H1)
|
| Lots=0.02; TP_pips=30; EMA_Signal=25; EMA_Trend=210; Candle_ID=15; Fix_Spread_pips=30; MagicStart=9358;
|
|
|
|(M15)
|
|Lots=0.02; TP_pips=10; EMA_Signal=25; EMA_Trend=250; Candle_ID=10; Fix_Spread_pips=30; MagicStart=9358;
|
|