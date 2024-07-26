MACD Area

The MACD Area indicator is developed based on the system's built-in MACD indicator to enhance its functionality. The main enhancement is: average algorithm+four-color column+area value.
By default, the Exponential Average Algorithm (EMA) is used, and any of the four algorithms can be selected.
Algorithm 1: Fundamentals of Simple (SMA arithmetic moving average)
SMA， The abbreviation for arithmetic moving average is calculated by adding the closing prices of the last N days, dividing by N, and assigning the same weight to each point, presenting the average trajectory of the trend. In the trading industry, many software default moving average indicators are SMA because they are intuitive and easy to understand.
Algorithm 2: Exponential (EMA Moving Average) Agile Reactors
Unlike SMA, EMA adopts an exponential weighting method, giving higher weight to recent prices. When calculating, multiply today's closing price by a specific multiplier (such as 0.0952 for the 20 day line) plus yesterday's EMA value. This makes EMA more sensitive to price fluctuations and more sensitive to capturing short-term trends.
Algorithm 3: Smoothed (SMMA smoothed moving average) as a robust balancer
SMMA is not in a hurry to remove old data, but instead reduces weight processing. The first day calculation is the same as SMA, and then the weight of each new data point decreases. This smoothness makes SMMA smoother in trend recognition, reducing the impact of short-term fluctuations.
Algorithm 4: Linear Weighted (LWMA) is a pioneer in dynamically capturing trends
LWMA assigns higher weights to recent prices and decays linearly. After selecting the retrospective period n, the weight of each period decreases, making LWMA more responsive to price changes. When calculating, multiply the price point by point by weight and sum it up, then divide by the total weight.
Different market trends are suitable for different moving averages. A sensitive moving average provides an opportunity for early entry, but it may also lead to misjudgment; A sluggish moving average can filter out noise, but may miss out on more trades. Therefore, it is crucial to choose the most suitable moving average type based on the trading strategy. Remember, there is no absolute good or bad in trading. The key is to understand the characteristics of each indicator and accept its possible errors with a tolerant attitude. Every trading decision needs to be based on comprehensive analysis and flexible application that adapts to the market.

The most suitable variety for this indicator is XAUUSD, which can accurately capture the reversal process of trends in various time periods.


The MACD Area indicator has three main functions:
1. Four color MACD column
The horizontal line of the indicator is 0, usually referred to as the zero axis. The green bar below the zero axis usually represents bullish strength, while the red bar below the zero axis usually represents bearish strength. The longer the red bar, the stronger the bearish power, and the faster the market usually falls. The longer the green bar, the stronger the bullish power, and the faster the market rises.
Above the zero axis, displayed with a dual color green bar, the rising phase is green and the falling phase is dark green.
Below the zero axis, displayed with a two-color red bar, the descending phase is dark red and the ascending phase is red.

By using a color changing column, it is easy and clear to see the turning point position of the market trend.


2. The area value of the entire red or green column
I have conducted statistical analysis on the values of each measuring column and displayed them in the indicators by color using the area value, which I call the area value, but it is not very accurate. Compared to the highest and lowest values of a single MACD column, the area value can more accurately reflect the strength magnitude. Because the area value not only includes the highest and lowest values, but also accumulates the duration of the market. If the duration is longer, the accumulated area value will be larger.
The method of judging the market based on the area value:
1、 The comparison between the area values of adjacent red and green bars can quickly determine the direction of the market.
A high red bar value indicates a short position, with a focus on short selling. A high green bar value indicates a long position, with a focus on long positions.
2、 The change in the values of two equally colored bars separated reflects the gradual transformation of power.

The area value of the red bar gradually decreases, while the area value of the green bar gradually increases, which is a process of transitioning from bearish to bullish. The final bullish value quickly surpassed the red bar value and completely turned into a bullish trend. The area value of the green bar gradually decreases, while the area value of the red bar gradually increases, which is a process of gradually transforming from bullish to bearish. The final bearish value quickly surpassed the green bar value and completely turned into a bearish trend.


3. Indicator arrows remind entry or exit.
When the first red bar appears, a red arrow will be displayed to remind you to enter the short position bar area. If it is a bearish trend, you can follow the red arrow to enter the market with a short position. If holding multiple orders, this is the time to appear.
When the first green bar appears, a green arrow will be displayed to remind you to enter the multi head volume bar area. If it is a bullish trend, you can follow the red arrow to enter the market with multiple orders. If you hold a short position, this is the exit time.
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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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ZigZagFibo
Yu Hong Chen
Indicators
Based on commonly used ZigZag indicators, in-depth mining was conducted on the indicators, with two main improvements: 1、 Annotate each ZZ price point; Annotate the distance points between adjacent ZZ points for a more convenient and intuitive view of price fluctuations. 2、 Draw a Fibonacci line for the current price direction of ZZ. The Fibonacci line includes two types: the Fibonacci retracement level and the Fibonacci expansion level. When the last four ZZ points comply with Dow's 123 rule,
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