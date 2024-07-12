Insight Pro MT4

Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Features

Trend Analysis

  • Detects and visualizes market trends.
  • Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends.
  • Customizable trend lines for clear market direction.
  • Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation.
  • Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indicates sell orders.

Resistance and Support Levels

  • Identifies key price levels where the market tends to reverse.
  • Density parameter controls the number of levels displayed.
  • Displays price labels for easy identification.
  • Historical levels provide a comprehensive view of market behavior.

Distribution Analysis

  • Analyzes price distribution over a specified period.
  • Creates a histogram of price movements.
  • Highlights areas of price consolidation and potential breakout points.

Boxplot Analysis

  • Visualizes statistical distribution of price data.
  • Includes whiskers for range, box for interquartile range, and line for the median.
  • Detects outliers and identifies overbought/oversold levels.

Stochastic Analysis

  • Provides information about high and low levels over a specified period.
  • Displays range percentage and stochastic rate.
  • Indicates last price position within the high-low range.
  • Assesses market momentum and potential reversal points.

Statistical Analysis

  • Performs statistical analysis on price data. 
  • Includes mean, standard deviation, skewness, kurtosis, and z-score.
  • Provides a summary of specified period statistics.


Input Parameters

Calculation

  • Period: Number of bars used for calculation (default: 400).
  • Trend Extreme Level: Threshold for detecting extreme trend levels (default: 2.0).
  • Resistance Support Density: Controls density of levels displayed (options: Less/Normal/More).

Features

  • Enable or disable each analysis feature (options: On/Off).

Properties

  • Customize display options for trend suggestions, forecast lines, and historical levels.

Colors

  • Select color themes and customize colors for different analysis features.


Recommendations

Timeframes: Suitable for all timeframes; longer timeframes (H1 and above) are recommended for trend analysis.

Markets: Versatile for forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Accounts: Suitable for all account types.

Customization: Adjust colors and themes for better visibility and clarity.

Combining Features: Use a combination of analyses for a comprehensive market view.


Insight Pro combines advanced features with a user-friendly interface, aiding in informed trading decisions.



Plus de l'auteur
Insight Flow MT4
Nikola Pocuca
Indicateurs
First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
Insight Pro MT5
Nikola Pocuca
Indicateurs
Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Features Trend Analysis Detects and visualizes market trends. Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends. Customizable trend lines for clear market direction. Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation. Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indic
Insight Flow MT5
Nikola Pocuca
Indicateurs
First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
Insight Expert
Nikola Pocuca
Experts
Welcome to Insight Expert, a sophisticated trading solution designed to empower traders with a high level of precision and adaptability in the financial markets. Developed by Aegios Solutions, Insight Expert integrates advanced trading algorithms and customizable settings to optimize your trading strategies across various market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Signal Processing: Insight Expert employs a multi-layered approach to signal analysis, allowing traders to fine-tune the period, quali
