Insight Pro MT4

Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Features

Trend Analysis

  • Detects and visualizes market trends.
  • Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends.
  • Customizable trend lines for clear market direction.
  • Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation.
  • Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indicates sell orders.

Resistance and Support Levels

  • Identifies key price levels where the market tends to reverse.
  • Density parameter controls the number of levels displayed.
  • Displays price labels for easy identification.
  • Historical levels provide a comprehensive view of market behavior.

Distribution Analysis

  • Analyzes price distribution over a specified period.
  • Creates a histogram of price movements.
  • Highlights areas of price consolidation and potential breakout points.

Boxplot Analysis

  • Visualizes statistical distribution of price data.
  • Includes whiskers for range, box for interquartile range, and line for the median.
  • Detects outliers and identifies overbought/oversold levels.

Stochastic Analysis

  • Provides information about high and low levels over a specified period.
  • Displays range percentage and stochastic rate.
  • Indicates last price position within the high-low range.
  • Assesses market momentum and potential reversal points.

Statistical Analysis

  • Performs statistical analysis on price data. 
  • Includes mean, standard deviation, skewness, kurtosis, and z-score.
  • Provides a summary of specified period statistics.


Input Parameters

Calculation

  • Period: Number of bars used for calculation (default: 400).
  • Trend Extreme Level: Threshold for detecting extreme trend levels (default: 2.0).
  • Resistance Support Density: Controls density of levels displayed (options: Less/Normal/More).

Features

  • Enable or disable each analysis feature (options: On/Off).

Properties

  • Customize display options for trend suggestions, forecast lines, and historical levels.

Colors

  • Select color themes and customize colors for different analysis features.


Recommendations

Timeframes: Suitable for all timeframes; longer timeframes (H1 and above) are recommended for trend analysis.

Markets: Versatile for forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Accounts: Suitable for all account types.

Customization: Adjust colors and themes for better visibility and clarity.

Combining Features: Use a combination of analyses for a comprehensive market view.


Insight Pro combines advanced features with a user-friendly interface, aiding in informed trading decisions.



