The Latvian Green Fairy

TRADE ENTRY LOGIC

The strategy is Based on Contraction Zone Breakouts caused by Master candlestick formations. If the zone breaks bullish, whereby price closes above the zone within a specific breakout distance, a buy trade is executed. Similarly, if the zone breaks bearish, whereby price closes below the zone within a specific breakout distance, a sell trade is executed.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

The strategy has a take profit level and a stop loss level. If price breaks Bullish, the stop loss is set at the lower level of the zone. If price breaks Bearish, the stop loss is set at the higher level of the zone. The Take profit level is 3 times the size of the stop loss level. However, there are 2 virtual partial take profit levels which have the same size as the stop loss distance which close part of the position and modify the stop loss level to protect winning trades. Hence theoretically, there are 3 Take Profit Levels.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The strategy has an Auto lot function which ensures that the account is compounded as it grows. The Auto lot function ensures that for a specific balance in your account, you use a proportionate lot size. This ensures that as the account grows, the volume used also increases to allow compounding to occur, similarly, as the account enters drawdown, the volume decreases to reduce the risk.

PREFERENCES

Although not part of the core strategy, the strategy allows users to specify trading sessions if they wish to that they would like breakouts to be traded, this might help reduce the risk of lack of volatility during break outs which may lead to targets not being hit. The strategy also allows users to decide to use a News filter or not depending on their own preferences. 

WHO IS THIS STRATEGY FOR:

This strategy is for realistic traders who seek an edge in the markets. As seen from the strategy description above, This is not a mystical black box. There is no AI or machine learning algorithm within this EA. There is no Hedging logic within this strategy. There is no Cost Averaging Grid or Loss Recovery Technique employed to capture an edge in this strategy. There is no martingale used to recover losses. This strategy was not optimized in any way and neither is there any need to optimize it. The strength of the EA lies in how it manages trades. Everything is laid out clearly and honestly. Everyone is welcome to download the demo and test it.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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