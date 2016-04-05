Zenith Portfolio Matrix EA MT5

Zenith Portfolio Matrix EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It monitors a
predefined portfolio across Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY, and coordinates several
independent decision modules across higher intraday timeframes. The Expert Advisor is designed
to be attached to one chart. It manages the enabled instruments from that single instance and
makes trading decisions only after a bar has closed. Its signal calculations, thresholds and
internal weightings are not disclosed.

Main features
- Multi-asset portfolio managed from one chart
- Eight selectable risk profiles plus a bounded custom mode
- Closed-bar decision process
- Position sizing that adjusts to account conditions and market volatility
- Portfolio-level exposure controls
- A stop loss is submitted with each position, subject to broker acceptance and execution
- Automatic detection of common broker prefixes, suffixes and Gold symbol aliases
- Optional manual symbol overrides
- On-chart status panel and configurable chart graphics
- Drawdown state is retained across terminal restarts

How positions are opened
An entry may be divided into up to three parts. The first part is a market order. The
remaining parts are limit orders placed at prices less favourable than the first fill, so they
are filled only if price moves against the initial entry. All parts of one entry share a single
stop loss, and their sizes are calculated so that the planned risk of the complete entry is the
same as it would be for one undivided position.

Additional positions may be added to a trade that has already moved into profit by a configured
distance. Each addition is smaller than the one before it.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid or martingale methods, and does not increase position size
in response to a loss.

Account type
The reference test was run on a hedging account. On a netting account MetaTrader merges all
positions on the same symbol into one, so the separate decision modules stop holding separate
positions and one module's exit closes the others. The Expert Advisor still operates and still
submits a stop loss with every order, but its behaviour differs from the tested configuration
and the figures below no longer describe it. A hedging account is recommended.

Portfolio
The default portfolio uses:
- Gold, detected from common names such as GOLD or XAUUSD
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY

All four instruments are enabled in the reference test. Broker symbol names are detected
automatically. If a broker uses an unusual name, each instrument has a manual override input.

Setup
1. Install the Expert Advisor through the MQL5 Market.
2. Open one chart. A Gold H1 chart is a practical reference choice.
3. Attach Zenith_Pro to that chart only.
4. Keep automatic symbol detection enabled.
5. Select a risk profile. Level 4 Balanced is the default.
6. Enable algorithmic trading in the terminal.
7. Verify the detected instruments in the Experts journal and on the on-chart panel.
8. Test on a demo account before considering live use.

Do not attach the same configuration to multiple charts. Each attachment runs another portfolio
instance and can multiply exposure. Use a different Magic number only when you intend to operate
a separate instance.

Risk profiles
Risk profiles change trade sizing and portfolio exposure limits. A higher level increases
exposure and can increase the size and duration of losses. The profile names and multipliers are
configuration labels. They do not state or imply an expected return, a win rate or a probability
of profit.

- Level 1 - Preservation
- Level 2 - Conservative
- Level 3 - Steady
- Level 4 - Balanced (default)
- Level 5 - Growth
- Level 6 - High
- Level 7 - Very High
- Level 8 - Maximum

The small-account guard is enabled by default. It can restrict higher levels when minimum-lot
granularity would make the requested exposure unsuitable for the account size.

The drawdown stop prevents new entries after its threshold is reached. It does not close
existing positions and it does not place a floor under account equity.

Historical simulation results
The figures below are outputs from historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester simulations using the
Every tick model. They are not results from a live account.

Test conditions: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, Every tick model, historical data from
XMGlobal-MT5 (build 6061), hedging account, 1 January 2020 to 29 July 2026, Gold H1 reference
chart, all four portfolio markets enabled, 10,000 USD initial deposit, 1:500 leverage. One
simulation was run per risk level.

| Level | Profile      | Multiplier | Simulated net result | Simulated equity drawdown | Profit factor | Trades |
|------:|--------------|-----------:|---------------------:|--------------------------:|--------------:|-------:|
|     1 | Preservation |      0.30x |           $16,403.76 |                    13.04% |          1.37 |  4,615 |
|     2 | Conservative |      0.50x |           $47,775.54 |                    16.89% |          1.49 |  4,706 |
|     3 | Steady       |      0.75x |          $185,365.97 |                    21.43% |          1.50 |  4,797 |
|     4 | Balanced     |      1.00x |          $676,833.47 |                    29.07% |          1.46 |  5,084 |
|     5 | Growth       |      1.25x |        $1,969,996.60 |                    36.19% |          1.52 |  5,264 |
|     6 | High         |      1.60x |        $3,041,648.47 |                    42.92% |          1.45 |  5,272 |
|     7 | Very High    |      1.85x |        $4,217,434.07 |                    51.19% |          1.45 |  5,244 |
|     8 | Maximum      |      2.10x |        $4,632,860.31 |                    56.85% |          1.42 |  5,218 |

These are hypothetical simulations based on one broker's historical data over one period. A
positive simulated result does not establish that the Expert Advisor is profitable, that it is
suitable for a particular user, or that it is likely to produce a positive result in live
trading. Actual results may be positive or negative, and can differ materially because of
market changes, spread, commission, swap, slippage, price gaps, execution latency, symbol
specifications, trading hours, liquidity, account type, broker conditions and configuration.

Important operational notes
- MetaTrader 5 only
- One attachment manages the complete enabled portfolio
- A stable terminal and a reliable connection are recommended. A virtual private server may be
  used for this purpose.
- The required symbols must be available in Market Watch
- Trading permissions must be enabled
- Results can vary between brokers and account types
- Stop-loss orders reduce exposure but cannot prevent loss, slippage or price-gap risk
- Testing on a demo account before live use is recommended

Risk warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of
some or all invested capital. This product is execution software. It is not an investment
product, a managed account, a signal subscription, or investment, legal, tax or financial
advice. Nothing in the product name, description, screenshots, test reports, controls or
risk-profile labels promises or implies profit, income, capital protection, a maximum loss, a
drawdown limit, error-free operation or any future outcome. Users remain responsible for broker
selection, configuration, risk level, regulatory eligibility and all trading decisions.
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Experts
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4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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