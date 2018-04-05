Discover QuantDaxPro, the automated trading bot that takes your trading to the next level. Specialized in volatility and price, this advanced trading system has been subjected to millions of stress tests with cutting-edge quantitative software, and validated in the real market.



Featured Features:



Thoroughly Tested: QuantDaxPro has been rigorously tested under extreme conditions and in the real market environment, ensuring its reliability and efficiency.

Configuration and customization: Adjust the bot's parameters to your specific needs, including selecting trading times to maximize your trading opportunities.

Lot Control: Manage the size of your trades precisely, using maximum and minimum lot controls with multiplier options.

Robust operations in the German market: Focused on the German DAX index, one of the most important and solid indices in Europe, guaranteeing operations in a reliable and dynamic environment.



Recommended for:



Index: German DAX

Deadline: H1 (one hour)

Minimum deposit: $1000

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with low spreads

Brokers: Darwinex, IC Markets, Pepperstone, or any other broker with low spreads

Account type: Coverage



Advantages of using QuantDaxPro:



Profit Optimization: Take advantage of the volatility of the German DAX with advanced strategies that maximize your profits.

Time flexibility: Configure the bot to operate at the most profitable times of the day.

Advanced risk management: Full control over the size of your operations and associated risks.



Don't miss the opportunity to boost your trading with QuantDaxPro. The perfect combination of advanced technology and robust strategies, designed for demanding traders seeking consistent results in the European market.

