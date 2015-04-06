Martin D Climber MT4


PUBLIC GROUP

PUBLIC CHANNEL


Hello everyone, let me introduce Martin D Climber.

This EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to identify the best price to execute trades based on daily timeframes.

The EA also features a 50-pip stop-loss, which we recommend for this strategy.

It is highly recommended for the gold market.

This EA has been backtested using "every tick with real tick," "random delay," and various brokers.

We have configured the available settings to be optimal in managing market risks.


Notes for traders:

  • Backtest screenshots are from January 2024 to April 2024.
  • We suggest that you use a VPS to operate this Expert Advisor (EA) so that you don't miss any momentum
  • We look forward to discussing this with you in the future to further optimize this EA.
  • SET FILE : Click here


Key features:

  • Easy to use, just apply it to the chart.
  • Lot size based on your equity. The default setting is 1% of your equity.
  • Minimum deposit: $100-$200.


Backtesting:

  • Use on XAUUSD in any timeframe.
  • You can also adjust the settings to see different results.


Parameters:

  • Equity Percentage: The Money Management (MM) system adjusts the lot size based on your available equity. For instance, a setting of 1% will result in a lot size based on $100 for a $10,000 account. Similarly, 20% will create a lot size based on $2,000 for a $10,000 account. If you set this to 0%, the lot size will always be within the broker's minimum and maximum lot size limits. This means that 0% could result in a 0.01 lot order if that’s the broker's minimum for that symbol.
  • Number of Orders Considered: When set to 1, only the most recent order is evaluated.
  • Percentage Lost: This represents the percentage of orders (based on the "Number of Orders Considered" setting) that ended in a loss. For example, if you set "Number of Orders Considered" to 1 and "Percentage Lost" to 100, the EA will start multiplying the next order after one losing trade. If you set these values to 2 and 100, the EA will multiply the next order after two consecutive losses. A setting of 2 and 50 means the EA will multiply the next order if one or both of the last two trades were losses.
  • Multiplier: This determines how much the previous order volume is increased after a losing trade. For example, setting this to 2 will double the volume after a loss.
  • Max Number of Steps: This limits the number of times the order's volume can be multiplied. If no new orders are opened before reaching this limit, the broker likely prevents further order increases.
  • Reset Martingale After Max Steps: Enabling this will reset the lot size after reaching the maximum number of steps.
  • Multiply by Raw Lot Size: If enabled, the Multiplier is applied before rounding the lot size. For instance, without this option, a lot size of 0.0003 is rounded to the minimum lot size, such as 0.01. With the Multiplier set to 2, the new lot size would be 0.02. When this option is enabled, 0.0003 would be multiplied by 2 to get 0.0006 before rounding to 0.01.
  • Include Open Orders: This includes open orders in the volume calculation, not just closed ones.
  • Maximum Open Orders: This sets the maximum number of orders that can be open in the same direction at the same time.
  • Hedging: Enabling this allows the EA to have both buy and sell orders open simultaneously. For example, if a Buy signal opens a buy order, both Buy and Sell signals will continue to be evaluated. With Hedging off, only Buy signals are evaluated if a buy order is already open. Ensure the "Maximum Open Orders" value is more than 1 to open more than one order. With Hedging on, buy and sell orders can be opened simultaneously if their conditions are met.
  • StopLoss: This is used to set your risk level.
  • TakeProfit: This is used to set your reward level.
  • Profit Threshold (pips): This is the number of pips an order must gain before the StopLoss is set and starts trailing. For example, if set to 30, the StopLoss will be set and start trailing when the order gains 30 pips.
  • Trail Start Value (pips): This is the amount of pips where the StopLoss starts trailing, set as Open price + Trail start value (pips). For example, if set to -20, the StopLoss is set at a 20-pip loss. If set to 0, the StopLoss is set at break-even. If set to 20, the StopLoss is set at a 20-pip profit.
  • Trail Step Size: This is the amount the trailing StopLoss will move when the order gains new highs. If set to 1, the trail will move 1 pip for every additional pip of profit. If set to 2, the StopLoss will move 2 pips for every additional pip of profit.
  • Trail Minimum Distance (pips): This ensures the trailing StopLoss does not get closer to the current price than the set value. This is useful with a Trail Step Size larger than 1 to maintain a certain distance from the current price. If set to 0 or a negative number, the trail could overtake the current price, closing the order before a retracement. For example, with a Profit Threshold of 30 pips and a Trail Start Value of 20, and a Trail Step Size of 1, the trail will always be 10 pips behind the current price.





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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Ahmad Farhan Nursyafak
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