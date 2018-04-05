Gold Seeker MT5

Hello Gold Seeker,

We have a new strategy for finding opportunities in the gold market.

This strategy has two system options: non-martingale or martingale.

This strategy already includes a stop loss to minimize losses.





Notes for traders:

Backtest from the beginning of 2023 until yesterday (08/07/2024) before this EA is released.

until before this EA is released. Backtests have been conducted using "every tick-with real tick" and "random delay".

The timeframe used is M5, but you are free to use any timeframe as we have locked it.

as we have locked it. Backtest balance starts at $200 with leverage of 1:500 , so make sure your account has a minimum balance of $200 with leverage of 1:500.

with , so make sure your account has a minimum balance of $200 with leverage of 1:500. The broker we used for backtesting is a RAW account at Exness .

. The broker we backtested uses GMT+0 server time , so check your broker's server time and download the set file according to your server time.

, so check your broker's server time and download the set file according to your server time. We have not backtested with other brokers due to a lack of historical data for brokers other than Exness.

due to a lack of historical data for brokers other than Exness. For non-martingale settings , you can set them in the money manager-multiplier section .

, you can set them in . Default setting EA is our recomendation, you can change it if you want to explore this EA more :)





Important settings:

Equity percentage : you can set 0.1 - 5 (above 5 is not recommend).

you can set Multiplier : you can set 1 for NonMartingale, for Martingale you can set 1.1 - 3 (above 3 is not recommend).





Why is our EA priced at $30?

We want to set the price as low as possible so that this EA can be used by everyone.

Will the price increase later?

Of course, if we release a new version, we will increase the price of this EA.



If you purchase this EA, you are entitled to receive one of our other EAs for free with a 1-year license.

This promo is only valid until the end of July.





Best regards,

Gold Seeker



