Gold Seeker MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello Gold Seeker,
We have a new strategy for finding opportunities in the gold market.
This strategy has two system options: non-martingale or martingale.
This strategy already includes a stop loss to minimize losses.
Notes for traders:
- Backtest from the beginning of 2023 until yesterday (08/07/2024) before this EA is released.
- Backtests have been conducted using "every tick-with real tick" and "random delay".
- The timeframe used is M5, but you are free to use any timeframe as we have locked it.
- Backtest balance starts at $200 with leverage of 1:500, so make sure your account has a minimum balance of $200 with leverage of 1:500.
- The broker we used for backtesting is a RAW account at Exness.
- The broker we backtested uses GMT+0 server time, so check your broker's server time and download the set file according to your server time.
- We have not backtested with other brokers due to a lack of historical data for brokers other than Exness.
- For non-martingale settings, you can set them in the money manager-multiplier section.
- Default setting EA is our recomendation, you can change it if you want to explore this EA more :)
Important settings:
- Equity percentage : you can set 0.1 - 5 (above 5 is not recommend).
- Multiplier : you can set 1 for NonMartingale, for Martingale you can set 1.1 - 3 (above 3 is not recommend).
Why is our EA priced at $30?
We want to set the price as low as possible so that this EA can be used by everyone.
Will the price increase later?
Of course, if we release a new version, we will increase the price of this EA.
If you purchase this EA, you are entitled to receive one of our other EAs for free with a 1-year license.
This promo is only valid until the end of July.
Best regards,
Gold Seeker