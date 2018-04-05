Subira JPY Trend Trader





Introduction



The following software does not rely on any indicators and works as a tool to fully automate your trading. It does not use HFT or any risky strategies either. Trades may be stacked but resulting risk is minimal. This tool is a cumulation of my experience trading USD JPY using price action and candlesticks. Pattern detection is not as simple for machines as it is for humans and custom algorithms have been used to enable the expert to do so effectively.

Once current trend is established the algorithm will look for possible reversal entries

Money management





With this expert the lower the timeframe the more frequently trades will be placed. The trades have a trailing stop with no stop loss to maximise the profits while keeping risk constant

User also has the option to set the initial stop loss placement and the trailing stop loss pips .





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





1)The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, I would recommend settings in screenshots

2)The Expert was designed for USDJPY .

3)An Ecn broker is always recommended

4)A low latency vps is always recommended.

5)Use small lots sizes for best results



RISK WARNING



Always be aware of the risks you are taking when participating in leveraged markets. No strategy works 100% of the time and drawdowns should be expected. From back test the maximum drawdown in a 4 year period was 8%.





Feel free to reach out to me via messages.