Wabi Sabi
- Experts
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Marc Maina MwangiHello, I am Marc a trader, programmer and innovator. I have over 7 years experience as a trader and i have good understanding on what traders need. How strategies are structured and the best approaches to automating them. Automation in the market is changing the playing field. With or without ai
- Version: 1.0
INTRODUCTION
Wabi Sabi is a expert advisor that works on both low and high timeframes. On lower analysis timeframes it behaves like a HFT bot and on higher analysis timeframes its trade frequency reduces significantly.
INDICATORS
It utilizes two indicators to enter trades. These are Relative Strength index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. It targets price pull backs both within the Bollinger Bands upper and lower bands. It also targets price pull backs after and during large price moves.
MONEY MANAGEMENT
The money management in this expert is based on martingale and hedging. Hedging is used to reduce the drawdown over certain periods and the martingale is used for entering trades.
RECOMENDED SETTINGS
- The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDCAD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
- An Ecn broker is always recommended
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- Use small lots sizes for best results.
FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME ON MATTERS REGARDING THE FILES OF THIS BOT AND DEVELOPMENT AND PURCHASE OF OTHER BOTS.
hasta ahora un rendimiento bastante bueno si le coges el truco para usarlo correctamente temporalidades ideales m15 y sobre todo m5 cuando el mercado se mueve horarios de liquidez