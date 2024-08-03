Wabi Sabi

4.33

INTRODUCTION


Wabi Sabi is a expert advisor that works on both low and high timeframes. On lower analysis timeframes it behaves like a HFT bot and on higher analysis timeframes its trade frequency reduces significantly. 


INDICATORS

It utilizes two indicators to enter trades. These are Relative Strength index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. It targets price pull backs both within the Bollinger Bands upper and lower bands. It also targets price pull backs after and during large price moves.


MONEY MANAGEMENT

The money management in this expert is based on martingale and hedging. Hedging is used to reduce the drawdown over certain periods and the martingale is used for entering trades.

RECOMENDED SETTINGS

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDCAD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • Use small lots sizes for best results.



FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME ON MATTERS REGARDING THE FILES OF THIS BOT AND DEVELOPMENT AND PURCHASE OF OTHER BOTS.


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117425

Reviews 7
josh.trader
35
josh.trader 2025.09.16 00:03 
 

hasta ahora un rendimiento bastante bueno si le coges el truco para usarlo correctamente temporalidades ideales m15 y sobre todo m5 cuando el mercado se mueve horarios de liquidez

bgs_ 95810
97
bgs_ 95810 2024.08.12 03:03 
 

very good EA

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MULTI TIMEFRAME BREAK OUT SCANNER This tool implements analysis of candle stick patterns to plot break out zones on multiple timeframes. It is key to be able to see the bigger picture when trading . Being able to view signals from this powerful in real time across multiple timeframes not only save in analysis but are also key indicators of current market conditions and can help a trader identify when the market is trending or ranging . When signals coincide across multiple timeframes  big marke
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Emanuel533
339
Emanuel533 2025.12.21 23:29 
 

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josh.trader
35
josh.trader 2025.09.16 00:03 
 

hasta ahora un rendimiento bastante bueno si le coges el truco para usarlo correctamente temporalidades ideales m15 y sobre todo m5 cuando el mercado se mueve horarios de liquidez

[Deleted] 2025.08.05 02:58 
 

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reybroly17
14
reybroly17 2025.06.26 02:05 
 

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Sn0wRa1nX
15
Sn0wRa1nX 2025.02.27 09:19 
 

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floworld
106
floworld 2024.09.06 16:33 
 

I tested the EA with different settings and time frames. The issue is that too many positions are open for a long time, even for months. Drawdown is quite high too.

Marc Maina Mwangi
3676
Reply from developer Marc Maina Mwangi 2024.09.09 15:00
Thank you for your feedback. I will work on improving these in the next update. I was thinking of setting a limit on how long trades can be open. Or yet make it a user input considering how much it could change the strategies results. Your criticism is valued. Hopefully you will weigh in after the update too.
bgs_ 95810
97
bgs_ 95810 2024.08.12 03:03 
 

very good EA

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