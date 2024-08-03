INTRODUCTION





Wabi Sabi is a expert advisor that works on both low and high timeframes. On lower analysis timeframes it behaves like a HFT bot and on higher analysis timeframes its trade frequency reduces significantly.





INDICATORS

It utilizes two indicators to enter trades. These are Relative Strength index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. It targets price pull backs both within the Bollinger Bands upper and lower bands. It also targets price pull backs after and during large price moves.





MONEY MANAGEMENT

The money management in this expert is based on martingale and hedging. Hedging is used to reduce the drawdown over certain periods and the martingale is used for entering trades.

RECOMENDED SETTINGS



The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

depends on your settings, but you can use and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings. The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDCAD , but also in others with the appropriate settings.

, but also in others with the appropriate settings. An Ecn broker is always recommended

broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. Use small lots sizes for best results.





FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME ON MATTERS REGARDING THE FILES OF THIS BOT AND DEVELOPMENT AND PURCHASE OF OTHER BOTS.





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117425