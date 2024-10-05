Tick Data Record MT4

Pairs Navigator Suvashish Halder 5 (2) Yardımcı programlar

Pairs Navigator is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by c