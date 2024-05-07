Gold follower

The trading strategy used by this EA product comes from the traditional and effective PASR strategy, which includes candle pattern judgment, support pressure level judgment, trend judgment under the currently loaded time frame, and weekly and monthly time frames; the product contains An automated trading system with functions such as multi-currency pairs, trends, trend reversals, etc., no Martin, no grid, no hedging, no scalping; it has a clear stop loss level, and the stop loss method is based on the last closing candle price of the current time frame. Judging whether it is closed, the take profit point is determined by default according to whether the EA detects a reverse signal. Of course, you can also set the target profit pips or set trailing stop loss, but it is strongly recommended that you use the default take profit method and clearly set the target. Taking profit in pips or setting a trailing stop will cost you a potentially larger profit. In addition, because EA's judgment cannot be 100% at present, it can manually intervene to close profit orders if necessary, which will not affect the operation of EA.

Supported time frame: H1 H4  D1

Default settings run recommended XAUUSD H1

Here is the list of input parameters:

input string         EAComment                   = "RTNV";       // EA name for remarks

input int            MAGICMA                     = 891;          // EA order identification

input int            CheckCandleNum              = 5;            // Number of candles to check

input bool           EnableMaxStoplessPips       = true;         // Enable fixed stop loss

input int            MaxStoplessPips             = 60;           // Fixed stop loss in pips

input bool           EnableTailStopless          = false;        // Enable trailing stop loss

input double         TailStoplessPips            = 50;           // Trailing stop loss in pips

input bool           EnableTargetProfitPips      = true;         // Enable target profit in pips

input double         TargetProfitPips            = 200;          // Target profit in pips

input double         FixedLotSize                = 0.01;         // Fixed lot size for trades

input bool           EnableDynamicLotSize        = false;        // Enable dynamic lot size calculation

input int            LotSizeMultiplier           = 200;          // Lot size multiplier (200 = add 0.01 lot for every $200 balance increase)

input int            MaxPositionOrders           = 5;            // Maximum number of open positions

input bool           EnableTimeFilter            = false;        // Enable time filter

input string         StartTime                   = "4:00";       // Start time for daily trading

input string         StopTime                    = "24:00";      // Stop time for daily trading

input int            FastEmaPeriod               = 20;           // Fast EMA period

input int            SlowEmaPeriod               = 75;           // Slow EMA period

input double         ResidualFact                = 0.1;          // Algorithm error factor


hzy1577485546
14
hzy1577485546 2025.06.16 04:36 
 

为什么我将固定手数调整为0.02及止盈设置为300点，EA还是默认原来设置的参数设置呢？而且我在美分账户上可以正常开仓，开仓也是默认参数设置，但在美金账户上不能正常开仓呢？能不能告诉我一下是为什么？

Keke Wang
1081
Réponse du développeur Keke Wang 2025.06.24 07:17
“是否启用动态计算手数”是否设置为false？，修改参数后是否重新加载了EA？， 或者能否发一下你的EA参数设置呢？
MichaellaJans
586
MichaellaJans 2025.01.07 17:15 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Keke Wang
1081
Réponse du développeur Keke Wang 2025.02.08 05:45
Thank you for your comments and support! I am glad that you have experienced good performance with the default settings. Regarding the trailing stop you mentioned, you can enable and set it through the parameters 'EnableTailStopless' and 'TailStoplessPips'.
