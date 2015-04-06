SmartTrade Pro

This software is a very attractive solution for traders. The software was developed for MetaTrader and provides very accurate trade signals on the hourly chart of EURUSD. It has the flexibility and reliability that traders need to succeed in the market.

This EA is based on a complex logic that combines several technical indicators. First, technical indicators such as Template Exponential Moving Average (TEMA), Bollinger Band Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio), and Average True Range (MTATR) are used, and the values of these indicators help determine entry and exit decisions.

The EA also has a number of customizable parameters. Parameters such as magic numbers, profit targets, stop losses, and trailing stops can be adjusted to achieve the best results for each trader's trading strategy. There is also an option to limit trading on weekends or during certain hours, giving traders more control to deal with market fluctuations.

Furthermore, this EA is designed to be broker-independent. Therefore, it can be used in any broker environment. This gives traders the freedom to choose the trading environment that works best for them.

Overall, the software offers all the features traders need when engaging in automated trading. The combination of flexibility, reliability, and advanced technology to help you succeed in the market makes this EA a powerful tool for traders.

■Parameter setting

MagicNumber: Used as an identifier for a trade.

ReplaceExistingOrders: controls whether new orders replace existing orders; if True, new orders replace existing orders.

PriceEntryMult1 (Entry Price Multiplier1): is multiplied by the value of the technical indicator used to calculate the entry price of a long position.

ProfitTarget1 (Profit Target1): The number of pips used as the profit target to close the position.

StopLoss1 (Stop Loss 1): The number of pips used as the stop loss to close the position.

TrailingActivation1 (Trailing Stop Activation Value1): The difference in price at which the trailing stop is activated.

TEMAPeriod1 (TEMA Period1): The period of the TEMA (Template Exponential Moving Average) indicator.

BBWidthRatioPeriod1 (BB Width Ratio Period1): Period for the BB Width Ratio indicator.

MTATRPeriod1 (MTATR Period1): Period for the MTATR (Mean True Range) indicator.

PriceEntryMult2 (Entry Price Multiplier2): Multiplied by the value of the technical indicator used to calculate the entry price for a short position.

Don't Trade On Weekends (Weekend Restrictions): controls whether trading is not allowed on weekends; if True, no trading is allowed on weekends

If True, no trading will be done on weekends.

Exit at End Of Day: Controls whether positions are closed at the end of the day; if True, positions are closed at the end of the day.

Exit On Friday: Controls whether the position is closed on Friday; if True, the position is closed on Friday.

LimitSignalsTimeRange: Controls whether trading is limited to a specific time period.

LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice: Controls whether the maximum distance from the market price is limited.

MaxDistanceFromMarketPct (MaxDistanceFromMarketPct): controls the percentage of maximum distance from the market price.

MaxTradesPerDay (Maximum number of trades per day): Specifies the maximum number of trades allowed per day.

Min SL (Min Stop Loss): Specifies the minimum stop loss.

Max SL (Max Stop Loss): Maximum stop loss value.

Min PT (minimum profit target): specifies the minimum profit target.

Max PT (Max Profit Target): Specifies the maximum profit target.


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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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