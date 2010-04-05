SmartTrade Pro
- Experts
- Kenji Yamamura
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Overall, the software offers all the features traders need when engaging in automated trading. The combination of flexibility, reliability, and advanced technology to help you succeed in the market makes this EA a powerful tool for traders.
■Parameter setting
MagicNumber: Used as an identifier for a trade.
ReplaceExistingOrders: controls whether new orders replace existing orders; if True, new orders replace existing orders.
PriceEntryMult1 (Entry Price Multiplier1): is multiplied by the value of the technical indicator used to calculate the entry price of a long position.
ProfitTarget1 (Profit Target1): The number of pips used as the profit target to close the position.
StopLoss1 (Stop Loss 1): The number of pips used as the stop loss to close the position.
TrailingActivation1 (Trailing Stop Activation Value1): The difference in price at which the trailing stop is activated.
TEMAPeriod1 (TEMA Period1): The period of the TEMA (Template Exponential Moving Average) indicator.
BBWidthRatioPeriod1 (BB Width Ratio Period1): Period for the BB Width Ratio indicator.
MTATRPeriod1 (MTATR Period1): Period for the MTATR (Mean True Range) indicator.
PriceEntryMult2 (Entry Price Multiplier2): Multiplied by the value of the technical indicator used to calculate the entry price for a short position.
Don't Trade On Weekends (Weekend Restrictions): controls whether trading is not allowed on weekends; if True, no trading is allowed on weekends
If True, no trading will be done on weekends.
Exit at End Of Day: Controls whether positions are closed at the end of the day; if True, positions are closed at the end of the day.
Exit On Friday: Controls whether the position is closed on Friday; if True, the position is closed on Friday.
LimitSignalsTimeRange: Controls whether trading is limited to a specific time period.
LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice: Controls whether the maximum distance from the market price is limited.
MaxDistanceFromMarketPct (MaxDistanceFromMarketPct): controls the percentage of maximum distance from the market price.
MaxTradesPerDay (Maximum number of trades per day): Specifies the maximum number of trades allowed per day.
Min SL (Min Stop Loss): Specifies the minimum stop loss.
Max SL (Max Stop Loss): Maximum stop loss value.
Min PT (minimum profit target): specifies the minimum profit target.
Max PT (Max Profit Target): Specifies the maximum profit target.