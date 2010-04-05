SmartTrade Pro

This software is a very attractive solution for traders. The software was developed for MetaTrader and provides very accurate trade signals on the hourly chart of EURUSD. It has the flexibility and reliability that traders need to succeed in the market.





This EA is based on a complex logic that combines several technical indicators. First, technical indicators such as Template Exponential Moving Average (TEMA), Bollinger Band Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio), and Average True Range (MTATR) are used, and the values of these indicators help determine entry and exit decisions.





The EA also has a number of customizable parameters. Parameters such as magic numbers, profit targets, stop losses, and trailing stops can be adjusted to achieve the best results for each trader's trading strategy. There is also an option to limit trading on weekends or during certain hours, giving traders more control to deal with market fluctuations.





Furthermore, this EA is designed to be broker-independent. Therefore, it can be used in any broker environment. This gives traders the freedom to choose the trading environment that works best for them.





Overall, the software offers all the features traders need when engaging in automated trading. The combination of flexibility, reliability, and advanced technology to help you succeed in the market makes this EA a powerful tool for traders. ■Parameter setting MagicNumber: Used as an identifier for a trade. ReplaceExistingOrders: controls whether new orders replace existing orders; if True, new orders replace existing orders. PriceEntryMult1 (Entry Price Multiplier1): is multiplied by the value of the technical indicator used to calculate the entry price of a long position. ProfitTarget1 (Profit Target1): The number of pips used as the profit target to close the position. StopLoss1 (Stop Loss 1): The number of pips used as the stop loss to close the position. TrailingActivation1 (Trailing Stop Activation Value1): The difference in price at which the trailing stop is activated. TEMAPeriod1 (TEMA Period1): The period of the TEMA (Template Exponential Moving Average) indicator. BBWidthRatioPeriod1 (BB Width Ratio Period1): Period for the BB Width Ratio indicator. MTATRPeriod1 (MTATR Period1): Period for the MTATR (Mean True Range) indicator. PriceEntryMult2 (Entry Price Multiplier2): Multiplied by the value of the technical indicator used to calculate the entry price for a short position. Don't Trade On Weekends (Weekend Restrictions): controls whether trading is not allowed on weekends; if True, no trading is allowed on weekends If True, no trading will be done on weekends. Exit at End Of Day: Controls whether positions are closed at the end of the day; if True, positions are closed at the end of the day. Exit On Friday: Controls whether the position is closed on Friday; if True, the position is closed on Friday. LimitSignalsTimeRange: Controls whether trading is limited to a specific time period. LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice: Controls whether the maximum distance from the market price is limited. MaxDistanceFromMarketPct (MaxDistanceFromMarketPct): controls the percentage of maximum distance from the market price. MaxTradesPerDay (Maximum number of trades per day): Specifies the maximum number of trades allowed per day. Min SL (Min Stop Loss): Specifies the minimum stop loss. Max SL (Max Stop Loss): Maximum stop loss value. Min PT (minimum profit target): specifies the minimum profit target. Max PT (Max Profit Target): Specifies the maximum profit target.



