L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator

5

Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator.

Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed.

Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart.

Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short).

For any further questions feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.

Avis 1
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:40 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

