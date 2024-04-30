L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator

5

Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator.

Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed.

Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart.

Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short).

For any further questions feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.

DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:40 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
TradingDesk
Christian Weilinger
4 (1)
TradingDesk – Performance Analyse MT4 To test the indicator download free Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40471 TradingDesk analysed MetaTrader 4 historical data by Symbol, Magic Number, Trade or Comment. All these evaluations will be displayed in real time on your MetaTrader 4 chart window. All this information will be displayed in the following dashboards: account info General information about the account is displayed in the account info dashboard. performance inf
GGP Squeeze Momentum Alert MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
The GGP Squeeze Momentum  MT4 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version p
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal
Afsal Meerankutty
4.18 (17)
NEW YEAR SPECIAL DISCOUNT RUNNING NOW 40% DISCOUNT Price slashed from $149 to $89 until 3rd Jan 2025 Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals. CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy , the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time fr
Supply and Demand zones
Makarii Gubaydullin
Zone di offerta/domanda: aree osservabili dove il prezzo si è avvicinato più volte in passato. Utilità multifunzionale:  66+ funzioni, incluso questo indicatore  |   Contattami  per qualsiasi domanda  |  Versione MT5 L’indicatore mostra dove il prezzo potrebbe potenzialmente invertirsi di nuovo. Di solito, più volte il prezzo è stato respinto da un livello, più questo è significativo. Nelle impostazioni di input   puoi regolare: Abilitare o disabilitare le zone deboli; Mostrare o nascondere la
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GBPUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion on GBPUSD using dual Bollinger-band confirmation. Entries are stop-to-mean orders at SMA(20) after stretched conditions are detected. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an ATR(294) × 2.8 trailing stop. Pen
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
Adaptive Trading Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato "Adaptive Trading Oscillator" - efficiente strumento di trading ausiliario per MT4! - Questo indicatore è una nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per scoprire come utilizzarlo. - "Adaptive Trading Oscillator" ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive regolabili. - Questo oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti sulle uscite dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Zona di ipervend
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Skalpex
Andrey Kozak
Skalpex is a system indicator for wave diagnostic analysis of the early phases of a market condition. The indicator lags exactly 1 bar. It shows the exact price reversals, does not redraw its values, but is 1 bar late. This is due to the fact that the last (zero bar) has not yet been formed before closing, which means that no one ever knows where it will go exactly and where it will close. We can assume. In order not to try to play fortune-telling, the Skalpex indicator is late by one candle an
DeMarker Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Forex strength meter
Andrey Kozak
Forex strength meter is a useful indicator with which novice traders and professionals can analyze the market and see when and where to open a deal. Forex strength meter is an analytical complex for Metatrader4 which, in the form of lines on the chart, shows the trader the direction of the trend and its reversals. The interpretation of the indicator is very simple. When the indicator draws a red line above the blue line on the chart, it means that the trend is now going down. At this point, it
Ultimate arrows prognosis
Lukas Coubal
Introduction Ultimate Arrows Prognosis is a unique indicator, in which the signals are actually rendered without delay! This fact, unlike other indicators, allows traders to respond to the current market situation and achieve to high quality and efficient analyzes. This indicator does not redraw and never changes the previous signals! And so, you know, that every signals, which is possible to see in history, will this unique indicator show exactly the same in the future. With this indicator,
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
MarketPoints
Ivan Simonika
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and is not late; it can be used both for piping on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TSO Strength vs Exhaustion
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
*LIMITED FREE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The   CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator   (AIO)   is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection.  Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across   15 distinct built-in oscillator types   and its gro
BuySell zone
Peter Francois J Thijs
Breakout strategies are very popular among traders. They consist of buying an asset when it breaks above some level or selling it when the price breaks below some level. This level can be a   t rend line, a previous high, a   m oving average, or another indication. In the case of a box breakout, the indicator draws a box containing the highs and lows of the previous candles. LONDON BREAKOUT BOX indicator gives u alert when there is a box break out ONLY IN LONDON session when price breaks previo
MetaCOT 2 COT Index MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
3 (2)
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
S3S Trade Manager Edited TPSL
Mohammed Safir Uddin
Welcome to S3S Trade Manager MT4, the best risk management tool available, created to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and intuitiveness of trading. This is a complete solution for smooth trade planning, position management, and improved risk control, not just a tool for placing orders. With flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices to commodities and cryptocurrency, S3S Trade Manager MT4 can accommodate your needs whether you're a novice making your first moves, an experienced tra
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Visual Range Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Explore the Power of Precision with the Range Indicator! This cutting-edge indicator is designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market range movements. However, it is essential to note that the Visual Range Indicator is not optimized—it has been crafted for you to tailor it to your trading needs and optimize it for your unique strategy. Your mastery and customization will unlock its true potential! The Strategy Behind the Range Indicator The Visual Range Indicator focuses on id
