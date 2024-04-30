Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator.

Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed.

Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart.

Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short).

For any further questions feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.