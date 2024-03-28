Range Breakout Day Trader

5

Introducing the Range Breakout Day Trader. This Expert Advisor only trades during the day (European time). This EA uses proven strategies and doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA shows that safe and reliable automated trading systems don't need to cost that 


Price: 179.00 USD

Prop Firm Ready


For the manual and set-files: Click here

This carefully crafted Expert Advisor opens one position every day after a range has been set between 1:00 and 6:50 AM (GMT/UTC+2) on the USDJPY currency pair.

Because it only opens one position with a stop loss and closes automatically at the end of the day (so you  also avoid swap costs), it's a very safe EA. You can even set up an extra safeguard by setting up the maximum allowed equity drawdown.

After the breakout of the range (which will happen after 6:50 AM) a carefully optimized trailing stop will start after a certain amount of profit has been reached.

At 19:55 PM the position will be closed which will then also avoid any swap costs for open positions during the night.

An integrated trend filter will increase the probability of opening the position in the right direction of the range breakout.

There will be also situations that the profit can increase further. For those situations the EA has a build-in alert option (by notification or email) to send a warning if the price reaches a certain amount of profit early, so that you can temporarily switch of the take profit level and let the profits increase further. This can be done in situations when for example the profit already increases quickly after opening a position and trend indicators on a higher time frame show that the trend will probably continue.

But be aware that these situations where the price continues to move in one direction during the day don't happen a lot. And switching off the default settings of the EA and combining manual trading can involve extra risks.


Prop Firm Ready

The LOW RISK and EXTRA LOW RISK settings of this EA are suitable for prop firm challenges. 


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: USDJPY, GBPUSD, BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • It is important to use low spread accounts for best results
  • Use VPS to keep EA running 24/7
  • Leverage 1:500 (if using medium or high risk settings)
Specifications:
  • No Grid or Martingale system
  • Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss
  • Extra protection possible by setting up the max. equity drawdown
  • Entry strategy incorporates a daily range breakout with a trend filter
  • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using ATR values
  • Option to choose risk based lot size or fixed lot size
  • Option to send notification/email alert at predefined profit percentage
  • Default settings are already fine for most brokers that use a GMT/UTC+2 with DST server time. If your broker has a different server time, time setting adjustments need to be done
Reviews 3
Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.09.07 10:41 
 

Good EA ! Thanks ! Using it in my portfolio of EA's, highly recommend!

Eddie
285
Eddie 2024.07.01 12:40 
 

The Author is very supportive, helpful and excellent customer support. I contacted him for assistance with the EA set up, and Author,s response was quick, very patient and helped resolved my query. Massive thanks to the author.The EA is brilliant and doing exactly as described.

gregor_h
1769
gregor_h 2025.02.19 09:01 
 

The author has been incredibly accessible and willing to help with any questions I have had. His responsiveness is truly commendable! As for the performance, it's still too early for me to provide a comprehensive assessment. However, I look forward to evaluating its effectiveness as I gather more data over time. Overall, I'm optimistic about my experience so far.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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MT5 Economic Calendar CSV exporter
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This script exports the economic calendar from MT5 as a .csv-file into the common directory of the terminal (...\Terminal\Common\Files). The generated file news.csv is necessary for using the news filter in back testing the Range Breakout Day Trader EA. Input parameters: Currency symbol 1-9: Country currency symbol from which the news will be exported Date from: Start date from which the calendar data will be exported Date to: End date to which the calendar data will be exported News data: Incl
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Range Breakout Day Trader MT4
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Introducing the Range Breakout Day Trader. This Expert Advisor only trades during the day (European time). This EA uses proven strategies and doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA shows that safe and reliable automated trading systems don't need to cost that much. Price: 179.00 USD Prop Firm Ready For the manual and set-files:  Click here This carefully crafted Expert Advisor opens one position every day after a range has been set between 1:00 and 6:50 AM (
News Day Trader
Aroen Mughal
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4 advisors for the price of one     Introducing the News Day Trader. This Expert Advisor trades on economical news releases. This EA can use four different strategies for trading news releases. It doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA works even better when used in combination with the Range Breakout Day Trader , which will optimize the amounts of trades made per day. Price:  179.00 USD !  (44.75 USD per EA strategy) This thoroughly tested Expert Advisor o
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gregor_h
1769
gregor_h 2025.02.19 09:01 
 

The author has been incredibly accessible and willing to help with any questions I have had. His responsiveness is truly commendable! As for the performance, it's still too early for me to provide a comprehensive assessment. However, I look forward to evaluating its effectiveness as I gather more data over time. Overall, I'm optimistic about my experience so far.

Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.09.07 10:41 
 

Good EA ! Thanks ! Using it in my portfolio of EA's, highly recommend!

Eddie
285
Eddie 2024.07.01 12:40 
 

The Author is very supportive, helpful and excellent customer support. I contacted him for assistance with the EA set up, and Author,s response was quick, very patient and helped resolved my query. Massive thanks to the author.The EA is brilliant and doing exactly as described.

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